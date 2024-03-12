Madonna scolds fan for sitting down at concert, turns out it's a person in wheelchair

American pop cultural icon Madonna has come under fire after she reportedly scolded a wheelchair-bound fan at a recent concert in the United States.

She had addressed the crowd during her "Celebration" tour concert in Los Angeles Mar. 7 and was caught on video calling out a concertgoer for not standing up, reported New York Post.

Madonna, 65, was seen halting the concert after noticing the fan sitting down.

“What are you doing sitting down over there? What are you getting sitting down?” She asked.

She walked over to take a closer look and saw that the fan was in a wheelchair.

“Oh, okay. Politically incorrect. Sorry about that. I’m glad you are here,” she apologised and returned to her spot onstage.

The footage went viral online and garnered over five million views on TikTok.

Behaviour slammed

Viewers on various social media platforms criticised her actions.

One TikTok user said she did not "apologise enough", while another deemed Madonna's behaviour as "mean".

Sitting down at concerts should not be shameful, others protested.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) said people may have certain conditions or just feel tired during the concert to remain standing, and the singer should not have reacted as such.

The venue Madonna was performing at could seat 18,000 people.

The Celebration Tour has been running since October 2023 and ends on April 26 in Mexico City after shows in North America and Europe.

Top photos via Madonna/Facebook & Jesusalbertosanvincente/TikTok