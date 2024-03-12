Back

Madonna scolds fan for sitting down at concert, turns out it's a person in wheelchair

She asked: "What are you doing sitting down over there? What are you getting sitting down?"

Seri Mazliana | March 12, 2024, 09:59 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

American pop cultural icon Madonna has come under fire after she reportedly scolded a wheelchair-bound fan at a recent concert in the United States.

She had addressed the crowd during her "Celebration" tour concert in Los Angeles Mar. 7 and was caught on video calling out a concertgoer for not standing up, reported New York Post.

Madonna, 65, was seen halting the concert after noticing the fan sitting down.

“What are you doing sitting down over there? What are you getting sitting down?” She asked.

She walked over to take a closer look and saw that the fan was in a wheelchair.

“Oh, okay. Politically incorrect. Sorry about that. I’m glad you are here,” she apologised and returned to her spot onstage.

The footage went viral online and garnered over five million views on TikTok.

@jesusalbertosanvicente The "Oh okay" is sending me 😭 #madonna #humor #risas #funnyvideo #naur #lmfao #fyp #foryou #trend ♬ Material Girl - Madonna

Behaviour slammed

Viewers on various social media platforms criticised her actions.

One TikTok user said she did not "apologise enough", while another deemed Madonna's behaviour as "mean".

Screenshot via Jesusalbertosanvincente/TikTok.

Screenshot via Jesusalbertosanvincente/TikTok.

Sitting down at concerts should not be shameful, others protested.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) said people may have certain conditions or just feel tired during the concert to remain standing, and the singer should not have reacted as such.

Screenshot via Pop Crave/X.

The venue Madonna was performing at could seat 18,000 people.

The Celebration Tour has been running since October 2023 and ends on April 26 in Mexico City after shows in North America and Europe.

Top photos via Madonna/Facebook & Jesusalbertosanvincente/TikTok

S'porean couple allegedly made to give S$142 to JB officers who led them to empty lorry lane at M'sia checkpoint towards Woodlands

They were asked to pay RM600 (S$170) at first.

March 11, 2024, 07:54 PM

Cyclist & driver rush across Punggol zebra crossing, collide

There's no need to rush into things.

March 11, 2024, 06:58 PM

M'sian who lived in S'pore for 10 years says cost of living cheaper than in M'sia

Living in Singapore is also more comfortable, she added.

March 11, 2024, 06:58 PM

'Exaggerated reports': S'porean actor Aliff Aziz on news of religious authorities arresting him with M'sian actress in KL

The actress, Ruhainies, also posted on the incident. Both said they would explain more at a later date.

March 11, 2024, 06:46 PM

This S’porean has a mission to simplify GenAI at CPF, helping her colleagues to adopt it for work

Byte-sized learning.

March 11, 2024, 06:30 PM

Hayao Miyazaki's 'The Boy & the Heron' wins Oscar for best animated feature film at 96th Academy Awards

The film rivalled Disney's "Elemental" and "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse".

March 11, 2024, 05:43 PM

New multisensory walkway with light shows at Sentosa opens from Mar. 14, 2024

Instagram-worthy spots all around.

March 11, 2024, 05:14 PM

Meet & Greet Po from Kung Fu Panda & participate in quest to be Next Dragon Warrior at VivoCity till Apr. 7, 2024

Train to become the next dragon warrior at VivoCity.

March 11, 2024, 05:12 PM

Family of 4, aged 13-52, dies after falling from Jakarta apartment building roof

The deceased was a couple and their two teenage children, aged 13 and 15.

March 11, 2024, 04:46 PM

Bitcoin hits new record all-time high above S$95,000

To the moon.

March 11, 2024, 04:31 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.