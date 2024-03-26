Back

Lum Kok Seng, named in latest Iswaran charges, had 'several interviews' with CPIB during investigation

No charges have been filed against him.

Matthias Ang | March 26, 2024, 02:48 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Lum Kok Seng, the man who was named in the latest eight charges handed to former transport minister S Iswaran, was interviewed by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) several times in relation to their investigation into Iswaran.

Lum is the managing director of Lum Chang Holdings, a property management, interior design, and construction firm in Singapore.

The announcement that he had been interviewed by the CPIB on multiple occasions was made by Lum Chang in response to a query by the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Mar. 25, 2024.

SGX's query were in response to an announcement Lum Chang made earlier that day, which addressed media reports on Iswaran's new charges.

In its query, SGX noted that the charges mentioned both Lum and a subsidiary of Lum Chang, Lum Chang Building Contractors Pte Ltd, and asked if Lum had been charged, or if there were any restrictions imposed by CPIB.

No charges filed against Lum

The firm said it was Lum who informed them about the interviews.

No charges have been filed against Lum nor has any restriction been imposed on Lum by the CPIB, said Lum Chang.

Lum Chang also said its board and nominating committee have assessed the situation and have determined that Lum "continues to be suitable to carry out his duties and responsibilities" as the firm's managing director

It noted that this position was "unless there are subsequent developments" which require reassessment.

Who is Lum?

According to the company's website, Lum has more than 40 years of industry experience and led the expansion of the firm’s property development activities in Singapore, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom.

He also received the Public Service Medal in 2010 as a patron of Ayer Rajah-West Coast Citizens' Consultative Committee, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

As of 2010, Ayer Rajah-West Coast was a division under West Coast GRC, where Iswaran served as a Member of Parliament from 1997.

Iswaran is accused of having obtained, as a public servant, valuable things with a total value of about S$18,956.94 from Lum, whom Iswaran knew to be concerned in business transacted which had a connection with his official function as Minister for Transport.

The list of valuable items includes bottles of whisky, golf clubs, and a Brompton bicycle.

Top left photo via Lum Chang, right photo by Mothership

Influencer Simonboy to get married in July 2024

Wedding bells are ringing.

March 26, 2024, 07:09 PM

Famous Kovan beef noodles kopitiam stall now run by younger chap

The previous stall had been around for over two decades.

March 26, 2024, 06:10 PM

S'pore-flagged ship hits Baltimore bridge causing it to collapse, search on for 20 people in river

A rescue operation is currently underway.

March 26, 2024, 05:31 PM

Former MAS chief Ravi Menon appointed as S'pore's 1st climate action ambassador

Menon will also take on the role of Senior Adviser to the National Climate Change Secretariat (NCCS).

March 26, 2024, 04:39 PM

Woman finds plastic shards on frozen xiao long baos from FairPrice after she steamed & ate 1

Check your buns.

March 26, 2024, 03:37 PM

Blk 216 Bedok Food Centre & Market food stall attracts top bid of S$6,299 per month

The stall used to sell nasi lemak.

March 26, 2024, 03:30 PM

Okinawa steakhouse chain Yappari Steak opening 1st S'pore outlet at VivoCity

Known for its Mount Fuji lava plates.

March 26, 2024, 02:56 PM

Scoot to offer more flights to Tokyo & Seoul via Taipei from Apr. 1

All routes will transit in Taipei.

March 26, 2024, 01:52 PM

Bibigo's prawn dumplings recalled in S'pore due to undeclared egg allergen

The products are Bibigo’s Mandu Prawn Dumplings (350g) and Mini Mandu Prawn Dumplings (360g).

March 26, 2024, 01:51 PM

Sim Lim Square shop owner, 36, charged for selling streaming devices with illegal access to Netflix, Disney shows

Officers seized over 400 sets of illegal streaming devices from the two retail shops operated by the man.

March 26, 2024, 01:49 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.