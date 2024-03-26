Lum Kok Seng, named in latest Iswaran charges, had 'several interviews' with CPIB during investigation

Lum Kok Seng, the man who was named in the latest eight charges handed to former transport minister S Iswaran, was interviewed by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) several times in relation to their investigation into Iswaran.

Lum is the managing director of Lum Chang Holdings, a property management, interior design, and construction firm in Singapore.

The announcement that he had been interviewed by the CPIB on multiple occasions was made by Lum Chang in response to a query by the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Mar. 25, 2024.

SGX's query were in response to an announcement Lum Chang made earlier that day, which addressed media reports on Iswaran's new charges.

In its query, SGX noted that the charges mentioned both Lum and a subsidiary of Lum Chang, Lum Chang Building Contractors Pte Ltd, and asked if Lum had been charged, or if there were any restrictions imposed by CPIB.

No charges filed against Lum

The firm said it was Lum who informed them about the interviews.

No charges have been filed against Lum nor has any restriction been imposed on Lum by the CPIB, said Lum Chang.

Lum Chang also said its board and nominating committee have assessed the situation and have determined that Lum "continues to be suitable to carry out his duties and responsibilities" as the firm's managing director

It noted that this position was "unless there are subsequent developments" which require reassessment.

Who is Lum?

According to the company's website, Lum has more than 40 years of industry experience and led the expansion of the firm’s property development activities in Singapore, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom.

He also received the Public Service Medal in 2010 as a patron of Ayer Rajah-West Coast Citizens' Consultative Committee, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

As of 2010, Ayer Rajah-West Coast was a division under West Coast GRC, where Iswaran served as a Member of Parliament from 1997.

Iswaran is accused of having obtained, as a public servant, valuable things with a total value of about S$18,956.94 from Lum, whom Iswaran knew to be concerned in business transacted which had a connection with his official function as Minister for Transport.

The list of valuable items includes bottles of whisky, golf clubs, and a Brompton bicycle.

