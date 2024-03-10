More 'Love Story' proposals at Taylor Swift's 6th & final show in S'pore

As Taylor Swift wrapped up her sixth and final night of her Eras Tour in Singapore, a few more concertgoers left the Singapore National Stadium having experienced a surprise.

It has become a trend for couples in Singapore to propose to their partner during Swift's song "Love Story".

Specifically at this part:

"He knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring and said, 'Marry me, Juliet, you'll never have to be alone. I love you and that's all I really know'."

Three Romeos got down on one knee for their partners.

"Baby just say yes"

In one video on TikTok, a man took out a bracelet and placed it around a woman's wrist.

While the woman appeared confused, the man got on one knee, brandishing a ring in a box.

The woman smiled as she nodded "yes," and the man slipped the ring on her finger.

Concertgoers around the couple could be seen cheering for them.

The video was captured by TikTok user @miabahri_, who is appealing to viewers to help her find the couple so that she can send the video to them.

"It's a love story"

Another couple's proposal was also caught on camera during "Love Story".

Although the man appeared not to have waited for Swift's iconic lines, he got down on one knee and presented a ring to his partner next to him.

The other man accepted it, and the couple embraced each other with the crowds around them cheering.

"Go pick out a white dress"

Another TikTok user captured another proposal between another couple.

At the iconic moment, the man knelt down and presented the ring to the woman. The woman said, "yes," and he slipped the ring onto her finger before kissing her.

While it appears that not many people in their section noticed the happy couple, the moment felt more intimate.

