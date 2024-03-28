Texas man changes name to 'Literally Anybody Else', runs for US president

Fed up with the "constant power grab" between Joe Biden and Donald Trump's parties, a 35-year-old man from Texas, U.S. took things into his own hands.

How? By renaming himself as "Literally Anybody Else" and announcing his bid for the U.S. presidency.

Not happy with Biden and Trump

This comes on the heels of Biden and Trump's presidential "rematch" announcement, whereby the U.S. president and his predecessor are expected to face each other once more during the U.S. presidential election in November 2024.

According to a recent Reuters/ Ipsos poll, Biden led by a slim margin of 1 percent, with some 39 per cent of registered voters saying they would vote for him, as compared to his Republican opponent who garnered 38 per cent.

"As we started getting closer and closer to the election season, it became clearer and clearer that it was going to be the same, if not worse than the last two elections," Else told U.S. political website The Hill.

"It’s just kind of... in that feeling of desperation, I was like, 'Man, is there any way we can put literally anybody else on the ballot?'"

So he did just that.

Name change

Formerly known as Dustin Ebey, the 35-year-old schoolteacher from Texas and US army veteran is now legally Literally Anybody Else — first name "Literally", middle name "Anybody", and last name "Else".

He showed proof of his new name on his driving license online.

A quick check on the Federal Election Commission website showed that Else had indeed made a filing under his new name.

He also set up a website and Facebook page with the name "Literally Anybody Else for President 2024".

His Facebook page is mainly filled with articles of his presidency bid and such humour:

"It's a rally cry"

"America should not be stuck choosing between the 'King of Debt' (his self-declaration) and an 81-year old," Else wrote on his website, referencing Trump and Biden respectively.

"Literally Anybody Else isn’t a just a person, it’s a rally cry," he stated.

“There really should be some outlet for people like me who are just so fed up with this constant power grab between the two parties that has no benefit for the common person."

Else is championing for things like better education, quality healthcare, affordable housing, and border security.

Does he qualify?

Texas law dictates that as an independent candidate, Else needs 113,151 signatures from non-primary voters by May to see his name on the ballot.

Else said he is "not delusional", however, and understands that it will be hard to garner enough signatures for his name to reach the ballots.

"This isn't about me 'Literally Anybody Else' more so as it is an idea. We can do better out of 300 million people for president," Else told WFAA.

Top images via Literally Anybody Else/Facebook