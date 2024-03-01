Ministry of Law to relax threshold for those applying for legal aid

The Ministry of Law will be raising the means test threshold for those applying for civil legal aid and criminal defence aid.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Law Rahayu Mahzam announced the new measure on Mar. 1, 2024, during the Committee of Supply debates.

The Per Capita Household Income (PCHI) threshold for civil legal aid will be increased from S$950 to S$1,050, while the threshold for criminal defence aid will be increased from SS$1,500 to S$1,650.

Rahayu said the Annual Value threshold for both types of aid will also be increased from S$13,000 to S$21,000, and it will cover all HDB flats.

Rahayu said that the new measure is part of the ministry's efforts to ensure access to justice in light of the increase in household income and property value in recent years.

The changes are slated for the second quarter of 2024.

