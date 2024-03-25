Korean celebrities from 'Omniscient Interfering View' try chicken rice, bak kut teh & satay in S'pore

The latest episode of the Korean entertainment programme The Manager or Omniscient Interfering View featured cast members commenting on their time spent in Singapore.

In the videos uploaded to Korean broadcaster Kocowa's YouTube channel, celebrities Lee Yeong Ja, Jun Hyun Moo, Song Eun I, Hong Hyun Hee and Hong's makeup artist, Han Hyun Jae, recounted their time spent in Singapore as they tried different foods and activities.

Sipping some bak kut teh

Omniscient Interfering View is an observational entertainment show in which cast members, guests, and their managers watch videos in a studio setting and provide commentary on the guests' and managers' lives.

And there was much to comment about.

One of the dishes the group tried in Singapore was bak kut teh.

Dining at Song Fa Bak Kut Teh, which was awarded the Michelin Bib Gourmand for seven years, Lee commented that bak kut teh was "one of the top 50 dishes you have to try worldwide".

In 2022, TasteAtlas ranked the 50 best soups in the world, and bak kut teh was ranked 39th.

When they received the soup, Hong noted that it resembled a popular Korean dish: galbitang, a beef short rib soup.

This caused some confusion amongst the group as Lee emphasised that it was like "tea".

Bak kut teh translates literally to "meat bone tea", which could be where the confusion stems from.

Once they tasted the broth, one commented that it tasted "exactly like samgyetang, " a ginseng chicken soup.

Savouring satay at Lau Pa Sat

The group also tried some satay at Lau Pa Sat, which happened to be the same stall Jun visited eight years ago.

Jun said that the skewers in Singapore are amazing, and the group added that it felt great to be outside and "the atmosphere counts".

The caption said, "You can feel night market vibes in the Satay Street."

Riding in a sidecar at night in Singapore

The group also got to do a night tour of Singapore in sidecars.

"It had been a while since I had a cool ride," said Lee, while the others added that it was "refreshing".

"It's a real tour of the city," said Hong as the group rode in the sidecars down Orchard Road.

The tour also brought them down to Chinatown and the Marina Bay area.

Trying chicken rice at Maxwell Food Centre

The group also headed to Maxwell Food Centre to try the famous Tian Tian Chicken Rice.

Lee pointed out that the chicken rice must be good as "you always have to line up for that place."

They ordered five plates of medium chicken rice with a serving of oyster sauce vegetables for S$42, which they described as reasonably priced.

"It sounds simple yet delicious," said one of the cast.

Song even "inhaled" her food, holding up the plate to get every last grain.

Top photos via Jun Hyun Moo/Instagram & Kocowa/YouTube