M'sia police investigating petrol bomb thrown at KK Super Mart store in Perak

A KK Super Mart (KK Mart) outlet in the town of Bidor in Perak, Malaysia was struck by a petrol bomb at 5:35am on Mar. 26.

The petrol bomb, which landed on the walkway at the front of the convenience store chain outlet, did not explode or cause any injuries, reported Malaysia English-language newspaper, The Star.

The incident comes amid an outrage caused by the controversial sale of socks displaying the word "Allah" that started on Mar. 13, 2024.

What happened

According to a statement on Facebook by the Perak police on Mar. 26, the incident was reported at 8.49am on Mar. 26 by a KK Mart worker.

She had heard the sound of broken glass at the front part of the store.

When she went to check, she found glass shards with "objects resembling fireworks" on the shop floor.

The worker also reportedly smelled kerosene, believed to have come from the broken glass.

No injuries were reported.

Perak police chief Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said that closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage showed a dark-coloured vehicle with a red "Lalamove" sticker had stopped along the road in front of the store at around 5.35am.

A male suspect then got out of the vehicle and threw an object believed to be a glass bottle filled with kerosene towards the store and left the scene.

Yusri said that police investigations are ongoing and urged those with information to contact the police.

Those found guilty can be jailed for up to two years, fined or both.

Sale of "Allah" socks

KK Mart sparked outrage in Malaysia after its Bandar Sunway outlet in Selangor was found selling controversial socks on Mar. 13.

Photos of the socks with the word "Allah" printed on them appeared on social media and went viral, angering Muslims in Malaysia, with some calling for boycotts.

Two hours after the issue went viral on Mar. 13, KK Mart issued a statement on Facebook and apologised for the incident, thanking the public for highlighting the matter.

KK Mart founder and executive chairman Chai Kee Kan issued an apology on Mar. 16, saying that he could not accept the incident and urged the public to stop boycotting the brand.

He said, according to New Straits Times:

"I'm furious with the socks supplier and asked how this could have happened. For the past three days, I've been getting less than 10 hours of sleep. We are fully responsible for this and we offer a public apology to the public, especially the Muslims."

Police investigations

A comprehensive police investigation was launched, looking into the companies involved, on Mar. 19.

According to New Straits Times, Chai Kee Kan first provided his statement to the police on Mar. 19.

A factory owned by Xin Jian Chang Sdn Bhd in Batu Pahat, Johor, was identified as the supplier of the socks and ordered to close on Mar. 20 by the Batu Pahat Municipal Council, according to The Star.

Xin Jian Chang Sdn Bhd issued an apology on Mar. 20 over the issue, reported The Star.

Internal checks revealed that the socks were accidentally included in a larger shipment of 18,800 pairs from a supplier in China.

According to them, only five pairs from the bulk had the word "Allah".

The company said they immediately took action to rectify the situation and recalled the socks.

According to New Straits Times, police received a total of 178 reports across Malaysia about the socks being sold at the KK Mart Bandar Sunway outlet.

Malaysia Deputy Home Minister, Shamsul Anuar Nasarah, said that 30 police reports were also made regarding Facebook posts on the issue.

On Mar. 23, the police announced that investigations were complete and recommended to the Attorney-General's Chambers that KK Mart and its supplier should be criminally prosecuted, reported The Star.

KK Mart founder and vendor charged

According to Malay Mail, Chai Kee Kan along with his wife and KK Mart director Loh Siew Mui were charged on Mar. 26 for deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of others.

Soh Chin Huat, the director of Xin Jian Chang Sdn Bhd and four others were charged for abetting by supplying the socks.

If found guilty, they may be jailed for up to one year, fined or both.

King slammed the incident

The controversy also attracted the attention of the Malaysia Agong, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, who criticised the sale of the socks on Mar. 19.

He said that Muslims consider the word "Allah" as sacred and "such matters which incite anger should not arise".

He also demanded a complete investigation and strict action against those involved, reported New Straits Times.

"Whether it was intentional or not, whether it was imported or produced in local factories, I want enforcement agencies to investigate and take the strictest action according to the existing laws so that the same mistake is not repeated."

Top photo via Google Maps & Polis Perak/Facebook