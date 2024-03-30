Man claims Kimly staff refused to transfer juice to plastic bag, made him pay 80¢ more for takeaway cup

He requested a drinks stall staff to pour his lime juice into a plastic bag instead of a cup as it was 80 cents cheaper, but his request was denied.

Derrick Tan, founder of dog rescue group Voices For Animals (VFA), took to Facebook on Mar. 26 to air his grievances.

Lime juice in cup: S$2.50; lime juice in plastic bag: S$1.70

Tan said that he was craving some lime juice that day and ordered one from a Kimly coffeeshop drinks stall.

He then found that there is an 80-cent difference in price if a plastic bag is used instead of a cup.

According to Tan, the drinks stall charges S$2.50 for a cup of lime juice, but charges S$1.70 if the beverage is poured in a plastic bag.

Naturally, he opted for the plastic bag so he could pay less, but things didn't go his way.

Cup bigger than plastic bag?

Tan was told that the drink had already been poured inside the cup and as the cup was "bigger", they couldn't transfer it into a plastic bag.

"To refrain myself from arguing more, I just took the lime juice in that stupid cup and left," Tan wrote in his Facebook post.

After he left the coffeeshop, Tan said he "couldn't accept" the shop's explanation that the cup was bigger than the plastic bag.

So he went to get his own plastic bag to test it out.

Lo and behold, the plastic bag was able to hold the same amount of juice. In fact, it could probably hold more liquid than the cup.

In his post, Tan advised others not to opt for a cup when they order drinks from the same coffeeshop.

"So technically we are all paying so much extra for the stupid cup S$0.80 and having it [disposed]. Next time if you ever visit this particular coffeeshop and has branches everywhere. Ask for plastic bags for take away or their usual regular cups for dine in, not paying for the extra of S$0.80 just for this stupid cup."

Here is Tan's full Facebook post:

He went to Kimly's Choa Chu Kang outlet

In the comment section of his post, Tan revealed that the Kimly coffeeshop is located in Choa Chu Kang.

He was replying to a commenter who claimed that he too faced the same issue at Kimly's Bukit Gombak outlet.

Tan also shared that he used the cup as an ashtray to "make [his] S$0.80 useful".

Kimly is one of the largest traditional coffeeshop operators in Singapore and has branches all across the country.

Mothership has reached out to Kimly for a comment.

Top images via Derrick Tan/Facebook.