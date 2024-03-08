Mediacorp actress Kiki Lim met Taylor Swift during her 2011 S'pore tour

Local actress and singer Kiki Lim met pop icon Taylor Swift during her last visit to Singapore in 2011.

In an Instagram story on Mar. 8, she revealed that she is not only shown in Swift's vlog from 13 years ago, she's also on the cover photo.

"I win 😭😭," she wrote.

"How am I realising this after 13 years?"

She also shared a photo of her nine-year-old self, looking enchanted as she smiles, practically cheek-to-cheek with Swift:

Lim, 21, also saw Swift in concert on Mar. 7.

"Second time seeing Taylor and my first at her concert," she wrote in the caption.

She was dressed in a Lover-themed fit consisting of a bright pink tube top and a glittery sequined skirt.

Talk about being the lucky one.

Top image from Kiki Lim/Instagram