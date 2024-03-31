Jewel Changi Airport restaurant serves edible 'sponge' cake with 'dish soap'

How much money would you need to be paid to lick a dish sponge?

Well, as it turns out, some diners are paying decent bucks to stuff their mouth with one.

Bornean restaurant Kantin at Jewel Changi Airport is serving up some hyper-realistic "sponge" cake from Apr. 1 to 30.

It even comes with a detergent bottle with green "dish soap" to cleanse your palette with.

The illusion of a used dish sponge is maintained due to the remnant brown stains on the plate, which are actually edible.

The dish originated from Kantin's outlet in Kuching, Sarawak, according to Malaysian media outlet SAYS.

Lemon butter cake

The sponge is actually made out of a lemon butter cake with English orange marmalade, topped with lemon foam.

Pandan and lime syrup is meant to compliment the cake, and is served in a detergent bottle, for the added soapy lather feeling.

Just in time for April fools' day

The cake has trended on Chinese social media app Xiaohongshu.

One diner seemingly started off his review criticising the restaurant.

"I am a person who rarely loses my temper, but I couldn't hold back this time," he wrote.

He thought that the waiter was mocking him when he was served the "sponge" cake, and nearly lost his temper.

However, he revealed that he wrote the post in jest, and wished everyone a happy April Fool's Day.

He added that the cake had exceeded his expectations and was actually very aromatic and delicious.

Another user shared that they had originally been put off upon being served a dirty "sponge", but were relieved when they took a bite.

"If you want to play an April Fool's prank on your friends and family, you can order this dessert," the user wrote.

The cake costs S$18++.

