Back

Japanese bakery chain has sakura mochi croissant, matcha ganache toast & more from Apr. 1 - 14

Calling all matcha lovers.

Celeste Ng | March 26, 2024, 12:00 PM

Events

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected].

This spring, Kamome Bakery is launching an exclusive menu showcasing their matcha and sakura-flavoured pastries.

The bakery is known for its wide variety of Japanese bakes, ranging from croissants to specialty ganaches.

Kamome's new outlet in Bukit Timah boasts a dine-in area larger than its first outlet in Paragon, where only takeaway options are available.

Photo by Livia Soh.

Kamome's Spring Series menu will be available at both its Paragon and Bukit Timah outlets, from Apr. 1 to 14.

This seasonal menu includes:

Sakura Red Bean Butter Toast (S$4)

Toast comprising Japanese red bean paste, seasonal sakura bean paste and a slice of butter. Photos by Livia Soh.

Yomogi Mochi Bun (S$4.20)

Japanese red bean paste and mochi encapsulated by Japanese mugwort dough. Photos by Livia Soh.

Matcha Ganache Toast (S$4.50)

Matcha crumble, piped with matcha ganache, and topped with matcha powder and yuzu peel. Photos by Livia Soh.

Sakura Mochi Croissant (S$7)

Croissant filled with sakura bean paste, comprising matcha whipped cream and mochi dusted with kinako (roasted soy bean) powder. Photos by Livia Soh.

Kamome Bakery

Bukit Timah outlet

Address: 913 Bukit Timah Road, Singapore 589623

Opening hours: 8:30am to 5:30pm, daily

Paragon Orchard outlet

Address: 290 Orchard Road, #B1-K27, Singapore 238859

Opening hours: 8:30am to 9pm, daily

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos by Livia Soh.

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.