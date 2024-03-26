Japanese bakery chain has sakura mochi croissant, matcha ganache toast & more from Apr. 1 - 14

This spring, Kamome Bakery is launching an exclusive menu showcasing their matcha and sakura-flavoured pastries.
The bakery is known for its wide variety of Japanese bakes, ranging from croissants to specialty ganaches.
Kamome's new outlet in Bukit Timah boasts a dine-in area larger than its first outlet in Paragon, where only takeaway options are available.
Kamome's Spring Series menu will be available at both its Paragon and Bukit Timah outlets, from Apr. 1 to 14.
This seasonal menu includes:
Sakura Red Bean Butter Toast (S$4)
Yomogi Mochi Bun (S$4.20)
Matcha Ganache Toast (S$4.50)
Sakura Mochi Croissant (S$7)
Kamome Bakery
Bukit Timah outlet
Address: 913 Bukit Timah Road, Singapore 589623
Opening hours: 8:30am to 5:30pm, daily
Paragon Orchard outlet
Address: 290 Orchard Road, #B1-K27, Singapore 238859
Opening hours: 8:30am to 9pm, daily
Top photos by Livia Soh.
