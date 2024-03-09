All the Singlish phrases Taylor Swift’s dancer said in S'pore

Taylor Swift was not the only iconic performer at her six sold-out concerts here in Singapore.

Her dancer, Kameron Saunders, has also slayed every night with his Singlish phrases during her song, "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together".

He says this in response to Swift saying the line: "This is exhausting. You know what, we are never getting back together."

Day one: "No lah"

Day two: "Siao ah?"

Day three: "Walao eh"

Day four: "Alamak"

Day five: "Wa piang eh"

Day six: "Hannor, abuden?"

Here's a video representation:

Top photos by Mothership