Indonesia's Jokowi congratulates Prabowo & his son Gibran for winning presidential election

He relayed his wishes over the phone.

Keyla Supharta | March 22, 2024, 12:19 PM

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo said that he has congratulated Prabowo Subianto and his running mate, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, for winning the Indonesia 2024 presidential election, CNBC Indonesia reported.

Speaking to reporters after watching Indonesia's World Cup qualifying match against Vietnam on Thursday (Mar. 21), Jokowi said that he relayed his wishes over the phone.

Jokowi also added that he did not give any directive to Prabowo.

According to Jokowi, Prabowo already knows what must be done as a president as he "already knows what is good for [Indonesia]."

Landslide victory

Prabowo's landslide victory was officially announced on Mar. 20 when the Indonesian Election Commission (KPU) released the final, official numbers of the February 2024 presidential election.

In his third bid to become Indonesia's president, Prabowo successfully secured 58.6 per cent of the total vote, earning him a resounding victory.

Work extremely hard for the people of Indonesia

In a victory speech he made at his residence in South Jakarta on Wednesday (Mar. 20), Prabowo thanked the Indonesian people who have supported him and his running mate, Gibran, who happens to be Jokowi's son.

He also thanked Jokowi for providing a great example of "great reconciliation".

Prabowo and Jokowi had competed for the top office in the country's 2014 and 2019 elections.

"With his statesmanship, [Jokowi] has set a great example of reconciliation. [I was] his opponent for so many years— ten years. He embraced me and even greatly supported me, until today I receive mandate from the people," said Prabowo.

Prabowo then said that he will prove to members of the public, especially to those who did not vote for him, that he and his team will work extremely hard for the people of Indonesia.

Contesting

Indonesia's election law gives the losing candidate pair the right to challenge the result of the presidential election, according to CNN Indonesia.

They have three days, or until Mar. 23, to register a formal complaint over the general election results with the constitutional court.

On Mar. 21, the campaign team of former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan challenged the election results at the Constitutional Court and demanded a re-election, Tempo reported.

Former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo also expressed the intention to challenge the presidential election results, though he has not yet announced when he would file his case.

Top image via Presiden Joko Widodo/Facebook.

