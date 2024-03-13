Footage from 2nd 'targeted' car surfaces after S'porean couple allegedly 'fined' S$142 by JB officers

A Singaporean couple was allegedly made to pay RM500 (S$142) to officers at the Sultan Iskandar CIQ Complex in Johor, Malaysia.

One of them, Irene Teo, shared that they were travelling back home via the Causeway but were ushered into a lorry lane by Johor Bahru officers.

They were then supposedly told that they'd entered an "unauthorised" area, and made to pay a "fine".

Footage of the incident from a dashboard camera has surfaced, posted by another alleged victim of the incident on the Facebook group "MY SG Road Trip - Your Malaysia Road Trip Guide".

The poster said she wished to "clear up a few things" about Teo's account.

She also explained why online advice to "just don't pay" if one was ever asked for a bribe might not be a good option. This is because corrupt officers would "play games" and delay travellers, such as by holding on to their documents.

Led into deserted lane

Teo previously told Mothership that she and her partner were ushered into a lorry lane just as they neared Malaysia's immigration checkpoint, along with one other car which entered the lane ahead of theirs.

The person who later supplied footage, Sage, revealed that she was in that other car.

Sage said she spotted some officers "messing around" with the barriers dividing the lanes leading to the checkpoint.

The footage then showed the two cars ushered into another lane.

A car, presumably Teo's, was spotted tailing Sage's car into an empty side road, towards a deserted customs area.

Documents confiscated

Teo's car was later seen at the customs area, with two officers approaching the car to speak with the driver.

Teo recalled that a passport was taken from them, while Sage said, similarly, that her boyfriend's driving license was taken by the officers.

She said they were asked to wait, then told they had ventured into a lane they were not supposed to be in.

She added that the officers brought them to another empty side road, where another officer asked them for money.

In Teo's account, she said the officers asked them for a fine of RM600 (S$170) for driving to an unauthorised lane.

Made to pay

While Teo ended up forking over RM500 (S$142) to get their identity document back, Sage ended up paying RM100 (S$28.45) after a "long argument" with the officer in Malay.

According to Teo, they were led back to their original lane after handing over the money.

The video appeared to corroborate this part of Teo's story, as it showed Sage's vehicle following an officer back to the car lane.

At the end of the their respective posts, Teo and Sage reflected upon the incident.

Teo said that she'll install a car camera before returning to Johor Bahru.

Sage stated that she will no longer let her boyfriend drive a Singapore car into Malaysia, adding that Singaporeans always seemed to be the target for such "kopi money" incidents.

