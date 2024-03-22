Jogger, who didn't have right of way, jaywalks in front of car at Marina Bay & gives middle finger

While jaywalking at a pedestrian crossing in the Marina Bay area, a jogger sped up to cut in front of an oncoming vehicle.

When the driver honked at him, the man responded with a glare and a middle finger gesture as he ran past.

The scene was captured in a clip shared to the "SG Road Vigilante" Facebook page on Mar. 21.

That escalated quickly

According to the post, the incident took place on Mar. 21 at 10:21am.

The driver had formed behind other cars filtering left onto Raffles Avenue from Bayfront Avenue.

There was a pedestrian crossing there but the lights had turned green in favour of the vehicles turning left.

A man in a black t-shirt was jogging across the pedestrian crossing.

Both reached the crossing at around the same time.

However, instead of stopping at the traffic island, the jogger instead ran even faster to cut in front of the camcar.

The camcar driver slowed down to avoid hitting the jogger and also honked at him.

This provoked the jogger to glare at the driver and point a middle finger while running past.

"His ah gong road" or "Training for Olympics"?

Many online users criticised the jogger for having a self-entitled attitude.

One commenter suggested that the jogger might have mistaken the junction as having a zebra crossing.

Zebra crossings accord pedestrians the right-of-way to cross the road ahead of motorists, while regular pedestrian crossings — such as the one in this case — require pedestrians to follow traffic signals when crossing.

Others suggested more tongue-in-cheek reasons for why the jogger seemed to be in such a rush.

"Take it easy, this guy [is] training for the coming Olympics," one user quipped.

And... another one

The jogger was not the only jaywalker called out on social media recently.

The same day, SG Road Vigilante shared another clip of a man blocking the path of a car that had honked him while he was jaywalking.

The post indicated that the incident took place on Mar. 18 at 4:40pm, at the junction of Old Airport Road and Mountbatten Road.

A man in a dark green shirt was leisurely crossing the last stretch to the junction though the lights had already turned green for vehicles.

After the camcar driver sounded his horn, the jaywalker then stopped in the middle of the road lane to stare at the driver.

This standoff lasted for about five seconds, while other vehicles zoomed past.

The camcar driver was critical of the pedestrian, calling him a "crazy guy" who stared "as if I was wrong liddat (sic)".

However some online users felt he could have been more patient and refrained from honking as the man had almost reached the other side.

Top image from SG Road Vigilante