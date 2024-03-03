Indonesia man spends S$3,270 on Taylor Swift S'pore concert for wife

A man was seen in a peculiar shirt at Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" on Mar. 3.
The custom-printed tee showed a breakdown of his expenses to attend the show with his wife.
The shirt
Translated, the shirt says:
"Budget breakdown for Taylor Swift's concert
- Category 1 ticket: IDR21,500,000 (S$1,840)
- Flight from Surabaya to Singapore: IDR7,000,000 (S$600)
- 1-night hotel stay: IDR3,800,000 (S$325)
- Food and drinks: IDR3,800,000 (S$325)
- Wife's outfit: IDR1,000,000 (S$86)
- Souvenirs: IDR1,000,000 (S$86)
- This custom shirt: IDR50,000 (S$4.30)
- Total: IDR34,350,000 (S$2,940)
Signed,
A husband who loves his wife"
Based on his itemised list, the full amount adds up to IDR38,150,000 (S$3,270), instead of IDR34,350,000 (S$2,942) as stated on his shirt.
The wife, as it turns out, is Indonesian online personality Ulfa Merdeka.
If you're wondering what the front of his shirt says, it roughly translates to: "I'm not a Swiftie but I want to make my wife happy."
Top images via Mothership reader.
