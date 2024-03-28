Homeground Coffee Roasters closing down Teo Hong Road cafe in end-Apr. 2024

Local coffee brand Homeground Coffee Roasters will be closing down their cafe at Teo Hong Road at the end of April 2024.

It made the announcement in an Instagram post on March 27, 2024.

The post added, "With every cup we’ve prepared since we first opened, we’ve learnt a bit more about you and fostered the love for home-brewing. It’s these moments that we’ll treasure the most!"

A place for coffee

The cafe first opened in 2018 at Joo Chiat, before shifting to Outram Park in 2022, where it stands today.

It offers breakfast and lunch items, including an elevated version of the traditional kaya toast, Level up Kaya Toast (S$12++).

A heartier option is the Steak and Asian Fried Eggs (S$28++).

In addition to trying out their signature coffee blends, customers can also enjoy hands-on coffee-brewing experiences at a space called the "Playground."

It's not the end

Homeground Coffee Roasters said that while the cafe will be closing "at the end of April 2024", it's also "the start of a new beginning."

The roastery at Kim Chuan Drive is still operating, where takeaway coffee is available.

Customers can also continue to purchase their coffee for self-brewing from the online shop.

Homeground Coffee Roasters

Cafe and Playground (permanently closing end Apr. 2024)

Address: 13, 15 Teo Hong Road, Singapore 088328

Opening hours:

Cafe: 08:30am to 5pm, daily

Playground: 10am to 5:30pm, daily

The cafe and playground are closed on Wednesdays, except for public holidays.

Roastery

Address: Precise Tree, 55 Kim Chuan Drive, #01-01, Singapore 537098

Opening hours: 9am to 10am, 11:30am to 1:30pm, 3pm to 4pm, Mondays to Fridays

