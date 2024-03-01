Back

Heartland businesses to get up to S$10,000 grant for activities that 'revitalise the heartlands'

Applications are open from Mar. 1, 2024.

Kerr Puay Hian | March 01, 2024, 04:36 PM

WhatsappHeartland shops and merchants will be able to get up to S$10,000 under the new Heartland Enterprise Placemaking Grant (HEPG)  for placemaking projects.

Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling announced the initiative during the Committee of Supply debate for the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Mar. 1, 2024.

The grant aims to transform and revitalise the heartlands and support heartland enterprises in creating delightful experiences in the housing estates, she added.

She said that the government hopes through the initiative, small and medium enterprises in the heartlands could seize the opportunity to transform and be part of Singapore's efforts to make the economy sustainable.

The grant will cover up to 50 per cent of eligible costs for selected activities in the heartlands and will not cover operational costs.

Companies keen to apply for the HEPG should meet these criteria:

  1.  Be a business entity that is registered/incorporated in Singapore;

  2.  Has a minimum of 30% local shareholding;

  3.  Has a group annual turnover not exceeding S$100 million per annum based on the most recent audited report, or group employment not exceeding 200 employees; and

  4.  Has a physical storefront or shop and operating a business in the heartlands

Interested applicants can contact the Heartland Enterprise Centre Singapore from Mar 1.

Read the FAQ on the grant here.

Applications are open from Mar. 1, 2024. Interested applicants can call the Heartland Enterprise Centre Singapore at 6741 3429 or email them at [email protected].

More information on the initiative can be found here.

Top image via Youtube/heyheartlands

