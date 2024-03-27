Harry Potter: Visions of Magic coming to Resorts World Sentosa in Q4 2024

Fans of the "Harry Potter" and "Fantastic Beasts" series, rejoice.
Harry Potter: Visions of Magic, an interactive art experience, is set to premiere at Resorts World Sentosa in the fourth quarter of 2024.
According to a press release, this will be the largest-ever engagement of Harry Potter: Visions of Magic.
The installation explores the fictional wizarding world across an over-40,000 square foot venue.
There are a number of immersive environments inspired by the famed movie and book series, including:
- The Room of Requirement
- Newt's Menagerie
- The Ministry of Magic
The experience will include responsive video content, bold architecture and original soundscapes among multi-sensory installations.
Here's a peek at the experience:
More details on the Singapore leg of the experience will be available soon.
You can join the waitlist to receive first access to pre-sale tickets here.
Premiered in December 2023
Harry Potter: Visions of Magic made its world premiere in Germany in December 2023.
It was a sold-out experience, surpassing 138,000 ticket sales prior to the grand opening.
Top image from Harry Potter: Visions of Magic and Resorts World Sentosa.
