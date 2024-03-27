Back

Harry Potter: Visions of Magic coming to Resorts World Sentosa in Q4 2024

Yer a wizard.

Fasiha Nazren | March 27, 2024, 11:20 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Fans of the "Harry Potter" and "Fantastic Beasts" series, rejoice.

Harry Potter: Visions of Magic, an interactive art experience, is set to premiere at Resorts World Sentosa in the fourth quarter of 2024.

According to a press release, this will be the largest-ever engagement of Harry Potter: Visions of Magic.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Harry Potter: Visions of Magic (@harrypottervisionsofmagic)

The installation explores the fictional wizarding world across an over-40,000 square foot venue.

There are a number of immersive environments inspired by the famed movie and book series, including:

  • The Room of Requirement

  • Newt's Menagerie

  • The Ministry of Magic

The experience will include responsive video content, bold architecture and original soundscapes among multi-sensory installations.

Here's a peek at the experience:

Photo from Harry Potter: Visions of Magic

Photo from Harry Potter: Visions of Magic

Photo from Harry Potter: Visions of Magic

Photo from Harry Potter: Visions of Magic

Photo from Harry Potter: Visions of Magic

Photo from Harry Potter: Visions of Magic

Photo from Harry Potter: Visions of Magic

More details on the Singapore leg of the experience will be available soon.

You can join the waitlist to receive first access to pre-sale tickets here.

Premiered in December 2023

Harry Potter: Visions of Magic made its world premiere in Germany in December 2023.

It was a sold-out experience, surpassing 138,000 ticket sales prior to the grand opening.

Top image from Harry Potter: Visions of Magic and Resorts World Sentosa.

Police arrest boy, 15, who allegedly hit woman's butt with rod-like object in Sengkang

He was caught on camera.

March 27, 2024, 11:44 AM

SIT professor Choo Pei Ling hits the ground with Marine Parade GRC MPs, sparks GE rumours

She is also a neuroscientist and physiotherapist.

March 27, 2024, 11:15 AM

PSA improves access to mental health resources based on poll results from migrant workers & employees, wins award

The company established a robust peer-support network with trained para-counsellors.

March 27, 2024, 10:54 AM

Mahathir's sons, under corruption probe, claim their father is the real target

They are witnesses to whatever it is that MACC is investigating, Mokhzani Mahathir said.

March 27, 2024, 10:04 AM

Woman drives car into McDonald's drive-thru sign at Hougang Ave 3 Shell station

Drive into the drive-thru sign.

March 27, 2024, 01:52 AM

Last train & bus timings in S'pore extended on Good Friday eve, Mar. 28, 2024

Go home without worrying about surge pricing.

March 27, 2024, 01:26 AM

S'pore loses 4-1 to China in 2nd leg of World Cup qualifier match

The match took place in China.

March 26, 2024, 10:39 PM

Influencer Simonboy to get married in July 2024

Wedding bells are ringing.

March 26, 2024, 07:09 PM

Famous Kovan beef noodles kopitiam stall now run by younger chap

The previous stall had been around for over two decades.

March 26, 2024, 06:10 PM

S'pore-flagged ship hits Baltimore bridge causing it to collapse, search on for 20 people in river

A rescue operation is currently underway.

March 26, 2024, 05:31 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.