Harry Potter: Visions of Magic coming to Resorts World Sentosa in Q4 2024

Fans of the "Harry Potter" and "Fantastic Beasts" series, rejoice.

Harry Potter: Visions of Magic, an interactive art experience, is set to premiere at Resorts World Sentosa in the fourth quarter of 2024.

According to a press release, this will be the largest-ever engagement of Harry Potter: Visions of Magic.

The installation explores the fictional wizarding world across an over-40,000 square foot venue.

There are a number of immersive environments inspired by the famed movie and book series, including:

The Room of Requirement

Newt's Menagerie

The Ministry of Magic

The experience will include responsive video content, bold architecture and original soundscapes among multi-sensory installations.

Here's a peek at the experience:

More details on the Singapore leg of the experience will be available soon.

You can join the waitlist to receive first access to pre-sale tickets here.

Premiered in December 2023

Harry Potter: Visions of Magic made its world premiere in Germany in December 2023.

It was a sold-out experience, surpassing 138,000 ticket sales prior to the grand opening.

Top image from Harry Potter: Visions of Magic and Resorts World Sentosa.