Who is Harpreet Singh, the lawyer seen at WP walkabouts?

Who is he?

Hannah Martens | March 27, 2024, 02:00 PM

August 2023 saw the debut of a new face amongst the Workers' Party (WP): lawyer Harpreet Singh Nehal.

He was spotted walking the grounds with other WP members, Nathaniel Koh and Fadli Fawzi, in Marine Parade.

Koh and Fadli contested Marine Parade GRC in the 2020 General Election.

Since then, he has been photographed out and about with WP in their signature light blue polo tee with the WP logo.

Photo via WP/Facebook

So, who is Harpreet Singh?

Managing partner of law firm & senior counsel

Singh is a co-managing partner of his own boutique law firm, Audent Chambers LLC.

According to his LinkedIn page, Singh's main areas of practice involve "international arbitration and complex commercial litigation across a wide spectrum of disputes including banking and finance, oil and gas, company law, equity and trusts".

An alumni of the National University of Singapore (NUS) and Harvard Law School, Singh was admitted to the bar as an advocate and solicitor in 1992.

He has had stints at the Supreme Court of Singapore, Drew & Napier LLC, and Clifford Chance LLP.

He was appointed senior counsel in 2007.

The appointment of senior counsel is "an accolade given to those who possess outstanding ability as advocates, extensive knowledge of the law and the highest profession standing".

Spotted in WP blue

Since August 2023, Singh has been seen out and about with the WP doing community outreach.

He was also spotted at WP's Hammer Outreach Sundays, where he spoke to residents and handed out the party's newsletter.

Photo via WP/Facebook

Photo via WP/Facebook

Photo via WP/Facebook

Singh previously penned commentaries on social and legal issues, and was also involved in a 2022 Supreme Court case that challenged Section 377a of the Constitution, which criminalised sex between men before it was repealed later that year.

Photo via WP/Facebook

Apart from the photos, neither the Workers' Party nor Singh has confirmed if the latter will be taking part in the upcoming General Election, which has to be called by November 2025.

Top photos via Harpreet Singh Nehal/Facebook & WP/Facebook

