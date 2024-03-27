Back

Tampines HDB residents light up windows with cute Hari Raya decorations

Very festive.

Wong Li Jie | March 27, 2024, 02:04 PM

Events

With Hari Raya Aidilfitri approaching, some Tampines HDB residents have adorned their windows with vibrant decorations and lights to celebrate the festive season.

In a TikTok user's video posted on Mar. 26, one household has put up an inflatable crescent moon and strings of fairy lights.

@hartinihariz It's beginning to look like Eid is coming! The neighbour has come out to join in the Ramadan vibes! #rayarayaraya #ramadankembalikuat #ramadan2024 #fyp #ramadanmubarak #tiktoksg #tiktokmy #ilovetampines #fypシ ♬ Ramadan - Lux-Inspira

Another has put up an inflatable with a sign that reads "Ramadan Mubarak" which translates to "blessed Ramadan".

The caption of the video reads: "It's beginning to look like Eid is coming! The neighbour has come out to join in the Ramadan vibes!"

Here's a closer look at the decor:

Image from hartinihariz/TikTok.

Image from hartinihariz/TikTok.

The comments

Commenters appear to be impressed by the effort and rejoicing in the festivity.

Image from hartinihariz/TikTok.

Image from hartinihariz/TikTok.

Image from hartinihariz/TikTok.

Top images from hartinihariz/TikTok.

