Tampines HDB residents light up windows with cute Hari Raya decorations

With Hari Raya Aidilfitri approaching, some Tampines HDB residents have adorned their windows with vibrant decorations and lights to celebrate the festive season.

In a TikTok user's video posted on Mar. 26, one household has put up an inflatable crescent moon and strings of fairy lights.

Another has put up an inflatable with a sign that reads "Ramadan Mubarak" which translates to "blessed Ramadan".

The caption of the video reads: "It's beginning to look like Eid is coming! The neighbour has come out to join in the Ramadan vibes!"

Here's a closer look at the decor:

The comments

Commenters appear to be impressed by the effort and rejoicing in the festivity.

Top images from hartinihariz/TikTok.