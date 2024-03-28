Hari Raya-themed trains & buses in S'pore till May 7, 2024

Selected buses, trains and MRT stations have been decorated to welcome the upcoming Hari Raya festivities.

The decorations are part of a joint effort between SBS Transit, SMRT and the Malay Heritage Centre, according to a Mar. 27 Facebook post by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

These include decal pieces pasted on the walls and floors of cabins and stations, highlighting batik designs, flower motifs and festive foods through cute illustrations.

Some of the illustrations also provide commuters with trivia about Hari Raya.

Have a closer look at the decor:

Where to see the decor

LTA shares that the installations are available on selected public transport assets till May 7.

The participating bus services are:

7

12

70

99

960

The participating MRT stations are:

Ang Mo Kio

Bugis (on the Downtown Line)

Boon Lay

Little India (on the Downtown Line)

Paya Lebar (on the Circle Line)

Tampines (on the Downtown Line)

Woodlands (on the Thomson-East Coast Line)

The decorations are also found on selected trains running on all six MRT service lines.

Top photos from Land Transport Authority on Facebook.