Back

Hari Raya-themed trains & buses in S'pore till May 7, 2024

More festive vibes.

Wong Li Jie | March 28, 2024, 04:21 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Selected buses, trains and MRT stations have been decorated to welcome the upcoming Hari Raya festivities.

The decorations are part of a joint effort between SBS Transit, SMRT and the Malay Heritage Centre, according to a Mar. 27 Facebook post by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

These include decal pieces pasted on the walls and floors of cabins and stations, highlighting batik designs, flower motifs and festive foods through cute illustrations.

Some of the illustrations also provide commuters with trivia about Hari Raya.

Have a closer look at the decor:

Photo from Land Transport Authority on Facebook.

Photo from Land Transport Authority on Facebook.

Photo from Land Transport Authority on Facebook.

Where to see the decor

LTA shares that the installations are available on selected public transport assets till May 7.

The participating bus services are:

  • 7

  • 12

  • 70

  • 99

  • 960

The participating MRT stations are:

  • Ang Mo Kio

  • Bugis (on the Downtown Line)

  • Boon Lay

  • Little India (on the Downtown Line)

  • Paya Lebar (on the Circle Line)

  • Tampines (on the Downtown Line)

  • Woodlands (on the Thomson-East Coast Line)

The decorations are also found on selected trains running on all six MRT service lines.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from Land Transport Authority on Facebook.

MacRitchie TreeTop Walk security officer gives thumbs down to man who said he's from China, NParks investigating

He claims that the security officer was nicer to other tourists.

March 29, 2024, 12:14 AM

S’poreans with high chronic medication needs can get more help with Healthier SG Chronic Tier subsidies

Smaller bill size for those with high chronic medication needs.

March 28, 2024, 06:54 PM

Homeground Coffee Roasters closing down Teo Hong Road cafe in end-Apr. 2024

Farewell.

March 28, 2024, 06:36 PM

Motorcyclist, 30, dies after bike crashes into lorry in Tuas

The motorcycle was seen lodged in the back of the lorry.

March 28, 2024, 06:27 PM

3 men, aged 22-38, allegedly tried to break into Woodlands warehouse to steal e-vaporisers seized by HSA

Mission impossible.

March 28, 2024, 06:08 PM

S'porean woman, 39, drink drives, hits traffic sign, leaves car plate behind, gets jail

She was also fined S$7,000 and disqualified from driving for 42 months.

March 28, 2024, 05:55 PM

23 motorcyclists caught riding without valid licence & insurance near Woodlands Checkpoint

Out of the 23, two were arrested.

March 28, 2024, 05:31 PM

Texas man changes name to 'Literally Anybody Else', runs for US president

He did something there.

March 28, 2024, 05:01 PM

Python meat could be more sustainable meat alternative: Study

Given the same amount of food, they can grow faster than chickens, pigs and cows.

March 28, 2024, 04:20 PM

M'sian chain US Pizza opens 1st S'pore outlet in Bedok, has cheese boat & salted egg pizzas

Cheese pull!

March 28, 2024, 03:29 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.