CAAS director-general appointed as returning officer for S'pore elections from Apr. 1, 2024

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has appointed Han Kok Juan as the Returning Officer for Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

Han is the director-general of the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore.

He will assume the role from Apr. 1, 2024.

Han is taking over the role from Tan Meng Dui, the Chief Executive Officer for the Housing and Development Board.

Tan was recently the returning officer during the 2023 Presidential Election, where he announced Tharman Shanmugaratnam elected as the ninth president of Singapore.

Top photo via Ministry of Transport & Wikipedia