Back

GV tightens discounted ticket eligibility by raising 'senior citizen' age from 55 to 60

Senior citizens get discounts on weekdays before 6pm, excluding the eve of public holidays and on public holidays. 

Ruth Chai | March 17, 2024, 10:50 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

You will now need to be 60 years old to buy discounted movie tickets at a Golden Village (GV) Cinema.

The chain said it amended its age criterion for discounted move tickets for senior citizens to align with other local establishments, The Straits Times reported.

The age requirement was raised from 55 to 60 years old.

Senior citizens are entitled to discounted tickets when watching shows on weekdays before 6pm, excluding the eve of public holidays and on public holidays.

GV has 16 multiplexes and 122 screens in Singapore, according to its website.

The issue was brought to light after user Jessee Chang posted a photo of GV tickets on Facebook page Complaint Singapore.

In the photo, one ticket was priced at S$10.50, and the other was priced at S$5, a discounted rate.

Photo via Jessee Chang/Facebook

She added that at the time she bought the tickets, the change in criterion had not been reflected on GV's website, and said that she was "disappointed".

Responding to media queries, a GV spokeswoman said that the new criterion was implemented in 2024.

She added that the change was made to align senior citizen promotions with other local establishments such as FairPrice and TransitLink, where a senior citizen is recognised to be 60 years old and above.

She said the cinema chain also reviews its promotions yearly, and will reflect the information on its official website.

She also said that the chain "reserves the rights to change any terms without prior notice”.

Websites of other cinema chains such as Shaw Theatres and Cathay Cineplexes show that their senior citizen discounts apply for those aged 55 and above.

Top photo via lin gopi/Google Maps 

TikTok influencer Simonboy & girlfriend Chloe Eong are engaged

The couple first met in 2021.

March 17, 2024, 10:37 PM

3 men who provided illegal car & motorcycle pooling services each get S$1,800 fine & 1-year driving ban

The trio were nabbed during enforcement operations carried out by the Land Transport Authority in 2023.

March 17, 2024, 07:33 PM

GetGo car mounts kerb & hits lamppost in Punggol after failing to stop, brake lights seen on for 100m before crash

Hmm.

March 17, 2024, 07:14 PM

Beauty brand blurs M'sia actress Ruhainies' face in ad after controversy with S'pore actor Aliff Aziz

Ouch.

March 17, 2024, 06:11 PM

Driver, 32, arrested for accident with 2 PMAs in Bukit Panjang, woman, 68, sent to hospital unconscious

A 74-year-old man was also injured.

March 17, 2024, 05:48 PM

Dim sum shop in Bedok closing in Mar. 2024 after over 40 years, as owner has no successors

The shop has reportedly been around for 42 years.

March 17, 2024, 05:30 PM

RSAF to commence airdrops for Gaza as S'pore's 3rd tranche of aid arrives in Jordan

The humanitarian packages contain meal packs and critical supplies including equipment and medical supplies.

March 17, 2024, 04:53 PM

Woman gets brand new Proton SUV as reward after working for JB jeweller for 10 years

The jeweller said the reward served to recognise the employee's "relentless efforts and significant contributions to the company".

March 17, 2024, 01:05 PM

JTC to reclaim over 60 football fields of land to expand Woodlands Checkpoint

44 hectares.

March 17, 2024, 12:36 PM

S'pore & Jordan's strong relationship helped organise RSAF's Gaza humanitarian aid mission: MFA

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and his Jordanian counterpart agreed on the pressing need for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

March 17, 2024, 01:03 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.