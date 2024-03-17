GV tightens discounted ticket eligibility by raising 'senior citizen' age from 55 to 60

You will now need to be 60 years old to buy discounted movie tickets at a Golden Village (GV) Cinema.

The chain said it amended its age criterion for discounted move tickets for senior citizens to align with other local establishments, The Straits Times reported.

The age requirement was raised from 55 to 60 years old.

Senior citizens are entitled to discounted tickets when watching shows on weekdays before 6pm, excluding the eve of public holidays and on public holidays.

GV has 16 multiplexes and 122 screens in Singapore, according to its website.

The issue was brought to light after user Jessee Chang posted a photo of GV tickets on Facebook page Complaint Singapore.

In the photo, one ticket was priced at S$10.50, and the other was priced at S$5, a discounted rate.

She added that at the time she bought the tickets, the change in criterion had not been reflected on GV's website, and said that she was "disappointed".

Responding to media queries, a GV spokeswoman said that the new criterion was implemented in 2024.

She added that the change was made to align senior citizen promotions with other local establishments such as FairPrice and TransitLink, where a senior citizen is recognised to be 60 years old and above.

She said the cinema chain also reviews its promotions yearly, and will reflect the information on its official website.

She also said that the chain "reserves the rights to change any terms without prior notice”.

Websites of other cinema chains such as Shaw Theatres and Cathay Cineplexes show that their senior citizen discounts apply for those aged 55 and above.

