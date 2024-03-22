Retro kopitiam-style eatery Great Nanyang opening 2nd outlet at 111 Somerset on Mar. 31

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Great Nanyang, an old-school cafe that harkens back to olden day Malaysia and Singapore, is opening a second outlet at 111 Somerset on Mar. 31.

The cafe is adorned with retro decor like what you can find at Great Nanyang's first outlet in Tanjong Pagar, which opened in August 2023.

This second outlet has a larger seating capacity, with seating for up to 80 diners.

The menu here is similar to Tanjong Pagar's, with a few additions only available at this new outlet.

Food exclusive to 111 Somerset

Curry Chicken Chee Cheong Fun (S$9.90++)

This main has curry chicken, long beans and thin, silky chee cheong fun.

Claypot Mee Tai Mak (S$9.90++)

The mee tai mak is paired with prawns and topped with an egg, which you stir into the gravy.

Curry Chicken Toast (S$7.90++)

Buttery, crunchy toast paired with hearty chicken curry.

Milo Toast (S$3.50++ for traditional, S$4++ for thick)

Toast with a generous coating of Milo powder and condensed milk drizzle.

Sai Ka Hor (from S$3++)

A spin-off of the existing Hor Ka Sai (a mix of coffee and Milo), this new concoction comprises tea and Milo.

Longan Tea (S$3.80++)

Soymilk Coffee (S$5.90++)

The soy milk and coffee are served separately.

Popsicles (S$3++ each)

These icy popsicle sticks are exclusive to the new outlet and come in six flavours:

Ribena

Sour Plum

Kopi-O

Hor Ka Sai

Milo

Mango

For customers dining in, the popsicles are served in a cup with ice cubes.

For those who wish to have them on the go, the cafe is exploring using an honour system for payment.

To the side of the cafe entrance, there's a chiller that stores the popsicles.

Above it is a pulley with a Milo tin where customers can deposit their cash, reminiscent of how payment was made at old hawker stalls.

Blast from the past

The cafe is themed to the nostalgic 1980s, with nods like old-school soft drink cans and an impressive wall of Khong Guan biscuit tins.

Even the self-order kiosk is themed to a roadside telephone booth you'd find in that era.

Great Nanyang @ 111 Somerset

Address: 111 Somerset, 111 Somerset Road, #01-09, Singapore 238164

Opening hours: 7:30am to 9pm, daily

This was a media preview at Great Nanyang.

