Retro kopitiam-style eatery Great Nanyang opening 2nd outlet at 111 Somerset on Mar. 31

With outlet-exclusive dishes.

Wong Li Jie | March 22, 2024, 12:42 PM

Great Nanyang, an old-school cafe that harkens back to olden day Malaysia and Singapore, is opening a second outlet at 111 Somerset on Mar. 31.

The cafe is adorned with retro decor like what you can find at Great Nanyang's first outlet in Tanjong Pagar, which opened in August 2023.

This second outlet has a larger seating capacity, with seating for up to 80 diners.

Photo by Wong Li Jie.

The menu here is similar to Tanjong Pagar's, with a few additions only available at this new outlet.

Food exclusive to 111 Somerset

Curry Chicken Chee Cheong Fun (S$9.90++)

Photo by Wong Li Jie.

This main has curry chicken, long beans and thin, silky chee cheong fun.

Claypot Mee Tai Mak (S$9.90++)

Photo by Wong Li Jie.

The mee tai mak is paired with prawns and topped with an egg, which you stir into the gravy.

Curry Chicken Toast (S$7.90++)

Photo by Wong Li Jie.

Buttery, crunchy toast paired with hearty chicken curry.

Milo Toast (S$3.50++ for traditional, S$4++ for thick)

Photo by Wong Li Jie.

Toast with a generous coating of Milo powder and condensed milk drizzle.

Sai Ka Hor (from S$3++)

Sai Ka Hor (left) and Hor Ka Sai (right). Photo by Wong Li Jie.

A spin-off of the existing Hor Ka Sai (a mix of coffee and Milo), this new concoction comprises tea and Milo.

Longan Tea (S$3.80++)

Hot (left) and iced (right) longan tea. Photo by Wong Li Jie.

Soymilk Coffee (S$5.90++)

Photo by Wong Li Jie.

The soy milk and coffee are served separately.

Photo by Wong Li Jie.

Popsicles (S$3++ each)

Photo by Wong Li Jie.

These icy popsicle sticks are exclusive to the new outlet and come in six flavours:

  • Ribena

  • Sour Plum

  • Kopi-O

  • Hor Ka Sai

  • Milo

  • Mango

For customers dining in, the popsicles are served in a cup with ice cubes.

For those who wish to have them on the go, the cafe is exploring using an honour system for payment.

Photo by Wong Li Jie.

To the side of the cafe entrance, there's a chiller that stores the popsicles.

Above it is a pulley with a Milo tin where customers can deposit their cash, reminiscent of how payment was made at old hawker stalls.

Blast from the past

The cafe is themed to the nostalgic 1980s, with nods like old-school soft drink cans and an impressive wall of Khong Guan biscuit tins.

Photo by Wong Li Jie.

Even the self-order kiosk is themed to a roadside telephone booth you'd find in that era.

Photo by Wong Li Jie.

Photo by Wong Li Jie.

Photo by Wong Li Jie.

Photo by Wong Li Jie.

@mothership.nova Great Nanyang 📍: 111 Somerset, 111 Somerset Rd, 01-09, S238164 ⏰: Daily, 7:30am to 9pm 📅: Opening Mar. 31, 2024 🍴: Curry Chee Cheong Fun S$9.90 Claypot Mee Tai Mak S$9.90 Penang Asam Laksa S$8.90 Curry Chicken Toast S$7.90 Hot Kopi S$2 Cold Hor Ka Sai S$5 Cold Sai Ka Hor S$5 Soymilk Coffee S$5.90 Milo Toast S$3.50 Peanut Butter French Toast S$4.50 Ribena Popsicles S$3 Prices exclude GST & service charge #sgtiktok #foodtok #singapore #orchard #retro #oldschool #kopitiam #traditional #whattoplay #whattoeat ♬ End of Beginning - Djo

Great Nanyang @ 111 Somerset

Address: 111 Somerset, 111 Somerset Road, #01-09, Singapore 238164

Opening hours: 7:30am to 9pm, daily

This was a media preview at Great Nanyang.

Top photos by Wong Li Jie.

