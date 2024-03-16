2 S'pore girls pen 'sweet note' & fold hearts for GrabFood rider as apology for paying in coins

A GrabFood rider in Singapore recently took to Facebook to share a heartwarming story.

A sweet note

Rider Normah Sani had received an order to deliver some bubble tea to a condominium in Hougang on Mar. 15.

This was a cash-on-delivery order.

Her customers turned out to be two young girls, who paid with a handful of coins, and topped it off with two origami hearts and a note.

The note read:

"To: Our Grab person! HI! So so sorry 4 (sic) the coins that we bombarded you with, we really are... In hopes of compensation, here [are] two hearts, for each trip you travelled to get our drinks delivered to us ♡ Thanks for being a great soul. Love you (platonically) - Regentville ChiCha San Chen drinks"

She explained that they had prepared the notes and hearts so that she would not be angry to receive so many coins.

"It's so sweet of them," Normah wrote.

Reactions

Some commenters highlighted that it is a hassle to count the coins, and it might not be easy for riders to spend the five-cent coins.

Several keen-eyed users also found a peculiar-looking coin buried under others, and asked Normah to take a closer look at it, as it might be an old Singapore coin.

Nonetheless, many found the gesture thoughtful.

Top images via Normah Sani/Facebook.