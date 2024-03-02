S'pore charity helps girl with terminal cancer attend Taylor Swift concert in private suite with mother

A young Taylor Swift fan will get the chance to see her favourite artist in person, thanks to a S$30,000 sponsorship.

Nine-year-old Keira Chia, who attends Nanyang Primary School, was diagnosed with diffuse midline glioma — a terminal cancer — more than a year ago.

Ever since last November, her condition has deteriorated.

She gradually lost the strength in her legs and the mobility in her hands, leaving her wheelchair-bound.

Wildest dreams

Enter Singapore-based charity, Viva Foundation for Children with Cancer.

The charity linked up with Singaporean bag brand Aupen, which Swift has been seen toting before, and made arrangements for Keira to see Swift in person.

To accommodate her wheelchair and keep her comfortable, they booked her a VIP private suite — which, according to an Aupen spokesperson, costs upwards of S$30,000.

She will attend the concert with her mother.

The best day

Speaking to Mothership, Keira said that the thing she is most excited about is watching Swift perform "Love Story" live — her favourite song.

"I like Taylor’s friendship bracelets and her costumes, and also dancing to her songs like Love Story and Shake it off which makes me happy," Keira said.

She added that she enjoys dancing to "Love Story" in the video game Just Dance.

"All my friends in school also love this song," she explained.

The nine-year-old hopes that she will be the recipient of Swift's black hat.

One of her concert traditions, the pop icon gives her black hat away to one lucky fan every time she performs "22".

At her concert in Sydney, Australia, a nine-year-old who was diagnosed with brain cancer was the recipient of Swift's hat.

