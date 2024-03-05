Back

Gillman Barracks tenancies expiring by 2030, to be studied for housing redevelopment

To provide Singaporeans with the opportunity to live closer to the city centre.

Khine Zin Htet | March 05, 2024, 01:32 PM

The government is studying Gillman Barracks as a possible site to redevelop for "a mix of public and private housing", Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said during the Committee of Supply debates on Mar. 5, 2024.

Located in the Telok Blangah district, the site which was previously a former colonial military buildings cluster is currently an enclave for the arts and houses restaurants as well.

Current tenancies are "expiring progressively" by 2030, Lee said.

Central location

Lee said that the site will provide more opportunities for Singaporeans to live closer to the city centre, with "easy access" to green and recreational spaces, such as the Southern Ridges and Labrador Nature Park network.

"The new residential neighbourhood can build on the character and charm of the former colonial buildings," he added.

Studies to start later in the year

Current tenants of the former barracks have tenancies expiring progressively by 2030.

Environmental and heritage studies of the site are set to start in the second quarter of 2024, Lee shared.

"These will help us better understand the ecological and heritage significance of the site and to plan sensitively for its development," he said.

More details will be shared when they are ready, he added.

10,000 news homes in Yishun Chencharu

Lee also announced that about 10,000 homes will be built in the Yishun Chencharu area near Khatib MRT station.

At least 80 per cent of them will be public housing, he added.

"This will provide a sizeable supply of new homes, particularly for those who wish to live near their parents in the area," he said.

The first Build-To-Order (BTO) project will be launched in June 2024, with 1,270 two-bedroom to five-bedroom flexible units.

