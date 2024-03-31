Gaza hospital thanks S'pore donors, restores power using solar panels

Hussam Abu Safiya, director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza, thanked donors in Singapore after power was successfully brought back following the installation of solar panels.

The solar energy installation project was executed by the International Relief Organisation (IRO) with funds raised by charity non-profit Love Aid Singapore, reported The Straits Times (ST).

According to Love Aid Singapore in an Instagram post on Mar. 31, the project costs US$44,000 (S$59,360).

Expressed appreciation for donations

In a letter dated Mar. 26 and shared on IRO's Facebook page on Mar. 28, Hussam expressed his appreciation for the "generous donations" towards the project.

According to ST, he wrote: "It has a significant impact on restoring the hospital and ensuring the return of services to Palestinians."

The Palestinian health ministry's letterhead and official stamp were on the letter.

Kamal Adwan Hospital is the last hospital in northern Gaza that is still operating, according to Love Aid Singapore.

Love Aid Singapore's efforts

Love Aid Singapore, founded by Singaporean activist Gilbert Goh, has been actively involved in efforts to aid parts of Gaza through various projects, such as food kitchens.

In early March 2024, a food kitchen co-managed by IRO in Jabalia was bombed, killing nine workers.

The kitchen resumed operations two weeks later.

Goh said in an Instagram post on Mar. 27 that calls to raise funds for the project started about a month ago, and that "after a slight hesitation", he decided to give "the go-ahead".

He noted that it's "not a small amount" but recognised the project's necessity.

He added: "You can't think for a week on such matter of urgency and decision-making has to be swift. How can you also ignore such live-and-death requests especially when thousands of lives are at stake?"

Love Aid Singapore has also received an urgent appeal for blood donations from the hospital and are working on other projects in the area.

In his post, Goh thanked Singaporeans for "standing on the right side of humanity".

Top photos via International Relief Organization IRO/Facebook