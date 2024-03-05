(G)I-DLE & Line Friends pop-up store at Orchard Central till May 26

The (G)I-DLE Super Lady pop-up, which first debuted in South Korea, has made its way to Singapore.
The pop-up merchandise inspired by the K-pop group's second album, "2."
The collection will be available at the Play Line Friends pop-up store in Orchard Central till May 26.
The store will also be given a visual refresh to the theme of "Super Lady" from the album, with photo spots for fans to discover.
Merchandise prices range from S$7 to S$112.
Here's a closer look at the merchandise:
Play Line Friends Pop-Up with (G)I-DLE
Address: Orchard Central #01-09 Singapore 238896
Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily
Top images from Fasiha Nazren.
