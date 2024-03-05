Back

(G)I-DLE & Line Friends pop-up store at Orchard Central till May 26

Good news for fans.

Wong Li Jie | March 05, 2024, 11:09 AM

The (G)I-DLE Super Lady pop-up, which first debuted in South Korea, has made its way to Singapore.

The pop-up merchandise inspired by the K-pop group's second album, "2."

The collection will be available at the Play Line Friends pop-up store in Orchard Central till May 26.

The store will also be given a visual refresh to the theme of "Super Lady" from the album, with photo spots for fans to discover.

Merchandise prices range from S$7 to S$112.

Here's a closer look at the merchandise:

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Play Line Friends Pop-Up with (G)I-DLE

Address: Orchard Central #01-09 Singapore 238896

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

Top images from Fasiha Nazren.

