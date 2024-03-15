Free admission to National Gallery S’pore’s exhibition from Mar. 15 to 24, with works by Frida Kahlo, Paul Gauguin & more

I love how accessible art is in Singapore.

National Gallery Singapore in particular, is a beautiful building that I could (and I do) spend hours exploring.

But what I appreciate most about National Gallery Singapore is that the majority of its exhibitions are free for Singapore residents.

If you’re someone who likes freebies and art, here is something you should know: National Gallery Singapore’s blockbuster exhibition is now free for all visitors, so catch it before it ends on Mar. 24.

Passes to the “Tropical: Stories from Southeast Asia and Latin America” exhibition are usually priced at S$25, or S$15 for Singapore residents.

Tropical: Stories from Southeast Asia and Latin America exhibition

“Tropical” is an exploration of Southeast Asian and Latin American art, featuring over 200 paintings, sculptures, drawings, performances and sensorial installations.

This is also the first large-scale museum exhibition to combine and compare works from Southeast Asian and Latin American artists.

What do they have in common, you ask?

Despite being on the opposite sides of the world (literally), the two regions are interestingly similar in a number of ways.

Not only are the two regions similar in climate, the immersive exhibition also explores how their culture, cuisine, attire, history and art are alike.

In addition, both regions faced the same unique struggles against colonialism in the 20th century.

What to expect

More than 70 renowned artists will be showcased, including Frida Kahlo (Mexico), Helio Oiticica (Brazil), Latiff Mohidin (Malaysia), and Cheong Soo Pieng (Singapore).

These local artists challenge colonialist stereotypes popularised by famous artists such as French painter Paul Gauguin, who was obsessed with fantasies of an equatorial paradise teeming with uninhibited, carefree “natives” and lush landscapes.

In “Tropical”, late feminist icon Frida Kahlo’s “Self-Portrait with Monkey” will also be displayed in Singapore for the first time.

The works span five areas in the museum, which extend across three galleries exploring distinct themes.

What’s special about “Tropical” is that a majority of the artworks are presented in an atypical fashion.

Instead of hanging artworks on the walls, they are either placed on glass “crystal easels” that create the illusion that the artworks are “floating”, or on a grid system using recycled timber planks from Singapore’s Jurong Shipyard.

Moreover, the insertion of mirrors and audio-visual elements throughout the exhibition invites visitors to be social by taking selfies and sharing moments of contemplation.

What is a tropical paradise to you?

Visitors can also immerse themselves in Hélio Oiticica’s “Tropicália", a large-scale installation that features birds, plants, sand and more at the City Hall Chamber and encouraged to challenge stereotypes of a tropical paradise.

Interactive experiences

One of the exhibition spaces has been converted into a sort of “library”.

Here, a collection of books, films, paintings, posters and cultural objects centering on the islands of Bali and Tahiti can be found.

In addition to browsing the reading materials, visitors are also welcomed to wear, feel and participate in the exhibits.

Sensorial masks, goggles, and capes are provided for visitors to don and experience the exhibit in a different way.

Shilpa Gupta exhibition

Another not-to-be-missed exhibition at the National Gallery Singapore that is closing soon is Shilpa Gupta's latest artwork, “Untitled”.

At first glance, the artwork on the rooftop at Level 5 looks like two intertwined bodies locked in combat.

But if you take a closer look, you will find that both bodies are actually perched atop a single head.

The piece invites viewers to question and reflect on the complexities of geopolitical struggles, social conflicts and internal dialogues within individuals' psyche.

Gupta said that the artwork “explores the complexities” both outside and inside of ourselves”.

Visitors are also encouraged to walk around, touch, and interact with the inflatable artwork.

“Untitled” by Shilpa Gupta is on display as part of the Gallery’s annual Ng Teng Fong Roof Garden Commission Series.

In the series, the gallery invites one leading international artist each year to present site-specific works reflecting Southeast Asia's cultural heritage.

The exhibition ends on Mar. 31.

What to eat or drink at National Gallery Singapore

National Gallery Singapore also has a few food and beverage options to choose from for visitors to grab a bite.

The Courtyard Cafe is a contemporary Straits Asian restaurant and lounge that serves mains starting from S$10.80.

If you’re thinking of something that enhances and compliments the gallery experience, look no further than The Great Mischief.

In addition to their set lunch from S$17.90, they also offer tapas and afternoon tea.

To wind down for the evening, visit the Smoke & Mirrors, an award-winning rooftop bar that boasts unforgettable views of the city and Marina Bay area.

Personally, my favourite way to end off a visit to National Gallery Singapore is popping by the Gallery Store to browse the art-related merchandise and grabbing a postcard or two.

