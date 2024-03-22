Back

Ben & Jerry's S'pore giving out free ice cream cones on Apr. 16

Celeste Ng | March 22, 2024, 04:46 PM

Calling all Ben & Jerry's fans.

The beloved ice cream store will be giving away free ice cream as part of their yearly Free Cone Day.

This year's Free Cone Day will be held on Apr. 16.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ben & Jerry's Singapore (@benandjerrysg)

One can get their free scoop of ice cream at Ben & Jerry's VivoCity outlet.

Ben & Jerry's previous Free Cone Day took place on Apr. 3, 2023, with a special appearance by their brand mascot Woody the Cow.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ben & Jerry's Singapore (@benandjerrysg)

Top photos from VivoCity and Ben & Jerry's Instagram page.

