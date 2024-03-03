Former principal of Raffles Institution, Eugene Wijeysingha, dies at age 90

The former headmaster of Raffles Institution (RI), Eugene Wijeysingha, has passed away at the age of 90.

The school shared the news of his passing on their Facebook page, along with words of tribute, on Mar. 2, 2024.

Wijeysingha served as the school's principal from 1986 to 1994.

Tenure at RI

During his tenure, Wijeysingha "fostered discipline, academic excellence and a vibrant school spirit", they wrote.

He also played a "pivotal role in leading RI to independence", they added.

They also said that he "passionately preserved the school's history" by publishing a book on RI’s history titled “The Eagle Breeds A Gryphon” and also opening the Raffles Archives and Museum in 1994.

When he retired in 1994, he left a "lasting impact" on teachers, staff and alumni, they wrote.

"He will be fondly remembered as a man for the people, and his legacy will continue to live on in the students and staff who were touched by his leadership, and those who were privileged to have crossed paths with him. Our deepest, most sincere condolences to his family and loved ones."

Tributes

Tributes have poured in online from Wijeysingha's family, former colleagues, and students.

Vincent Wijeysingha

His son, Vincent Wijeysingha, an academic and a former member of the Singapore Democratic Party, posted news of his father's passing along with a poster of the wake.

He explained that the older Wijeysingha had been "ill for the last year or so" and it went "downhill quickly" over Christmas.

"He was strong and managed to fight off several infections but eventually, his heart failed yesterday afternoon," he wrote.

The funeral mass is scheduled to be held on Mar. 6, 2024 at the Church of Saint Vincent de Paul.

CEO of Razer, Tan Min Liang

The chief executive officer (CEO) of Razer, Tan Min-Liang also posted on the news, expressing his sadness.

"Very sad to hear about this. Mr Wijey was headmaster when I was in Raffles Institution," he said.

Chairman of Temasek Junior College advisory committee, Bernard Thong

Wijeysingha was also the principal of Temasek Junior College (TJC) from 1980 to 1985.

Chairman of TJC advisory committee, Bernard Thong, posted a tribute on behalf of alumni and the committee to Wijeysingha on TJC's Facebook page.

"He was a special, fatherly figure, firm yet endearing in his ways, with the office door always open for us to seek his wise guidance or even just for a chat," he wrote.

He also said that many had Wijeysingha to thank for being "the role model and father figure during [their] formative and impressionable JC years".

