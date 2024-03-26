Back

World's 1st 'Dragon Ball' theme park to be constructed in Saudi Arabia

It really is the Year of the Dragon.

Wong Li Jie | March 26, 2024, 10:05 AM

Fans of the Japanese series "Dragon Ball" can now look forward to experiencing their favourite adventures in person at the newly announced Dragon Ball theme park coming to Saudi Arabia.

Part of the investment company Qiddiya's massive tourism project in Riyadh, the park will feature seven themed areas across more than 500,000 square metres of land.

That's more than double the size of the Universal Studios theme park found in Singapore.

Over 30 attractions

According to the official website, the theme park will have over 30 attractions, including five "state-of-the-art rides".

One of the park's roller coasters will feature a 70-metre-tall "Shenron," a dragon from the series.

Concept art for the Shenron landmark. Image from Qiddiya Investment Company.

Other landmarks in the Dragon Ball franchise that will be brought to life include Kame House, Capsule Corporation and Beerus's Planet.

An expected completion date for the project has not been released.

The news comes just a few weeks after the death of Akira Toriyama, the creator of the Dragon Ball manga.

Top images from IMDb and Qiddiya Investment Company.

