SCDF fights fire at Kranji waste management company for 3 hours, 25 people evacuated

A fire broke out in the early morning of Mar. 28 at a recycling and waste management company in Kranji.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post that they responded to a fire at 11 Kranji Crescent at about 2:25am.

They added that 25 people had already evacuated before their arrival and there were no reported injuries.

Flames were engulfing waste materials

When SCDF arrived, flames were engulfing waste materials in the sorting and processing area of the premises, measuring 400 metres square, SCDF wrote.

A Google search showed that the location is occupied by a company called Wah and Hua Private Limited.

A video sent by a Mothership reader showed huge flames blazing with smoke billowing against the sky.

Fire put out in three hours

Another video sent by the reader shows the fire being put out.

The SCDF said that 10 emergency vehicles and about 50 personnel were deployed to fight the fire.

Four water jets, two foam jets, and an unmanned firefighting machine were used to contain the fire.

The fire was extinguished within three hours, SCDF added.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

