Fire, likely caused by PAB battery, damages Bukit Merah market hours after Clementi PMA fire

Three stalls in a market at Jalan Bukit Merah were damaged by fire and smoke following a fire involving a power-assisted bicycle (PAB).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post that they were alerted to the fire at Block 112 Jalan Bukit Merah at around 5:35pm on Mar. 19, 2024.

No reported injuries

While there were no reported injuries, three stalls at the market sustained fire and smoke damage.

Photos and videos sent in by a Mothership reader showed the fire blazing with grey smoke billowing.

Likely caused by PAB

The fire involved a PAB that was parked near a market stall on the ground floor, the SCDF wrote.

They added that preliminary investigations indicated that the fire had likely originated from the PAB's battery pack.

Firefighters from Central Fire Station used a water jet to extinguish the fire.

Similar incident involving PMA just three hours earlier

Three people were taken to hospital after a fire razed a Clementi HDB flat on the same day just three hours earlier.

The fire was similarly believed to have originated from a charging personal mobility aid (PMA) in the flat's living room.

SCDF reminded the public that they should not charge batteries and devices for a prolonged period or leave them charging unattended overnight.

They also advised the public not to purchase or use non-original batteries.

