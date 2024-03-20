Fire, likely caused by charging PMA, razes Clementi flat, 3 taken to hospital

Three people were taken to hospital after a fire broke out in the living room of a Clementi HDB flat on Mar. 19 (Tuesday).

SCDF indicated in a Facebook post that they were alerted to the fire at Block 706, Clementi West Street 2 at about 2:10pm.

The fire

SCDF personnel arrived to find black smoke billowing from a fourth-floor unit.

The flat's occupants had already evacuated the unit by this point.

The blaze was subsequently extinguished by firefighters from Clementi Fire Station using a water jet.

In the aftermath, the living room area of the flat was found to have sustained heat and smoke damage from the fire.

Three people sent to SGH for smoke inhalation

SCDF assessed three people from the unit for smoke inhalation, and conveyed them to Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

Preliminary investigations indicated that the fire had likely originated from a Personal Mobility Aid (PMA) which was charging in the room, SCDF said.

The agency also reminded the public that motorised devices that are modified, are not properly maintained, or do not utilise original chargers are at risk of causing fires.

Top image from SCDF / Facebook.