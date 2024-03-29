Community dog dies after hit-&-run incident at Tampines, feeder appealing for witnesses

The video and images in this article may be distressing to some. Reader discretion is advised.

A woman is appealing for eyewitnesses to a hit-and-run incident involving a community dog at Tampines.

The dog died after the accident.

According to the woman, who would like to be known only by her surname Wee, the incident occurred at the intersection of Tampines Avenue 12 and Tampines North Drive 2 on Mar. 15, 2024.

Dashcam footage from a vehicle at the scene shows the dog dashing across the road in front of oncoming traffic at around 9:15pm.

A white car was unable to stop in time and struck the dog. The white car then continued driving ahead.

The footage was unable to capture the car plate details of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run incident.

Appealing for eyewitness

Wee was informed about the accident by another feeder.

She told Mothership that the dog was estimated to be around five years old.

As one of the feeders who cared for the dog, Wee mourned its death.

According to Wee, a police report has been made, and she is now appealing for any eyewitnesses who might have been in the vicinity at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about the accident can reach Wee at 98474364.

"We also want to take this opportunity to remind everyone on the road - if you are involved in an accident, please don't just drive away. Stop and assist where possible. It's not just about the law; it's about compassion, empathy, and respect for all lives."

Top image via Wee.