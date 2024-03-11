Family of 4, aged 13-52, dies after falling from Jakarta apartment building roof

A couple and their two teenage children, aged 13 and 15, fell off the roof of an apartment building in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The family was found dead, with the father and daughter's hands tied together with a rope, while the mother and son's were tied together.

Incident happened on Mar. 9 afternoon

The incident happened at the Teluk Intan Tower Apartment in the Penjaringan district in North Jakarta on the afternoon of Mar. 9, 2024, The Jakarta Globe reported.

The deceased were a man, 50, and his wife, 52, and their daughter and son, aged 15 and 13 respectively.

According to local authorities, who reviewed video footage from CCTV cameras at the scene, the family drove to the apartment complex and were seen entering its parking area at 4:02pm.

The family was sighted at the apartment’s main lobby two minutes later, where they used the elevator to go up to the 21st floor.

Inside the elevator, the man was seen kissing his wife and children on the foreheads.

He also collected their mobile phones and placed them into a bag.

At the 21st floor, the family climbed up the stairs to go up to the roof.

Local authorities said the family fell off the apartment building at 4:21pm.

Police say its "mass suicide"

Security guards were alerted the the incident after reportedly hearing a loud bang, Berita Satu reported.

They contacted local authorities when they found the family's bodies.

They said this was a "preplanned" suicide case due to the way the family behaved in the elevator, and how the deceased hands' were tied together.

The family also seemed to have acted alone, as no one else besides them was seen in the CCTV footage throughout the whole incident.

Local authorities are currently trying to ascertain what led to the incident.

The deceased's bodies were sent to Cipto Mangunkusumo Hospital in Jakarta for autopsies.

Helplines

If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just a listening ear:

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1-767

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

Top image from Delik and Berita Satu