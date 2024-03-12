Back

61 FairPrice stores giving out free dates, drinks & snacks to Muslim customers to break fast

Now till Apr. 9.

Wong Li Jie | March 12, 2024, 01:35 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

NTUC FairPrice is giving out free dates, snacks, and drinks for Muslim guests to break fast during this Ramadan period from Mar. 12 to Apr. 9, 2024.

FairPrice will serve the refreshments 30 minutes before and after iftar (the meal observed after evening prayers in Ramadan).

Free dates, snacks, and drinks

Muslim customers will receive a drink such as milk, isotonic drink, or water, and a snack such as beef slice, biscuits, or dates.

These items are available on a while stocks last basis.

According to FairPrice, a total of 60,000 sets of such snacks will be distributed across 61 stores.

This is the 16th year that the initiative has been running, since its first year in 2009.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top images from FairPrice's Facebook page and Capitaland.

Uncle Ong feeds 30 or more cats in Kallang & Hougang daily, spends S$0.70 on a cat each time

That's more than S$20 a day, or S$7,600 a year.

March 12, 2024, 01:21 PM

Woman, 19, dies after being found unconscious at foot of Sengkang multi-storey car park

She was conveyed unconscious to the hospital.

March 12, 2024, 01:12 PM

Man, 63, dies after falling from Marina Bay Sands

The police have ruled out homicide based on their preliminary investigations.

March 12, 2024, 12:34 PM

Sarawak man supposedly marries 2 women at the same time, confuses M'sians

"Are these people filming a drama? Marrying two wives cannot be possible. It's not permissible under the law."

March 12, 2024, 12:30 PM

'Male' humanoid robot in Saudi Arabia touches female reporter's rear during unveiling

The reporter appeared visibly annoyed.

March 12, 2024, 12:16 PM

Kate Middleton apologises for doctored Mother's Day photo, says she experiments with editing

Kate-gate continues

March 12, 2024, 12:03 PM

Gourmet burger restaurant Three Buns closing Quayside outlet on Mar. 31, 2024

Farewell.

March 12, 2024, 11:15 AM

S'porean man, 60, killed in tour van & lorry collision in Sabah, M'sia

Two other Singaporeans, aged 67 and 71, were seriously injured.

March 12, 2024, 10:46 AM

China to appoint new ambassador to S'pore

Cao Zhongming is a 35 year veteran of China's MFA.

March 12, 2024, 10:13 AM

Madonna scolds fan for sitting down at concert, turns out it's a person in wheelchair

She asked: "What are you doing sitting down over there? What are you getting sitting down?"

March 12, 2024, 09:59 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.