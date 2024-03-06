Back

Facebook, Instagram, Messenger down, Meta properties face worldwide outage

Belmont Lay | March 06, 2024, 12:41 AM

Meta's Facebook, Instagram and Messenger are down worldwide on March 6 midnight Singapore time, reportedly affecting thousands if not millions of uers who are unable to access the social media and chat platforms.

Daily Mail reported that a source inside Facebook said the company's internal systems were also down, which may have led to the outage that began late on Tuesday night.

Along with the United States, the outage has hit the UK, parts of Europe, China, Australia and Mexico.

Users in Singapore are also experiencing difficulties logging in.

Facebook's and Messenger's glitches surfaced when users could not log into their accounts even with the right credentials.

Online users used Elon Musk's X to share about the outages and to ask if they were the only ones facing difficulties.

Musk has responded to Meta's outage with a post on X: "If you’re reading this post, it’s because our servers are working."

Top photo via Unsplash

