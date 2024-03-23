F1 champions Red Bull Racing looking for 2 S’poreans to join them for paid internship at UK office

Want to work with Max Verstappen? Okay, maybe just near him.

Oracle Red Bull Racing is looking for two Singaporean interns.

What's the internship about?

Red Bull racer Verstappen was in a TikTok video posted on Mar. 21 to announce "Red Bull Intern Championship".

The company is currently looking for two interns to join them at their headquarters in the United Kingdom.

During the 20-second video, a QR code quickly appears which leads you to a website with the details of the internship.

Looking at the site, they are looking for a hospitality and events intern, and a relations and events intern from Jun. 3 to Aug. 23, 2024 at the Oracle Red Bull Racing's Headquarters, Milton Keynes, UK.

The applicants have to be between 18 and 28 and a Singapore citizen or Permanent Resident.

It's also a paid internship where the costs for your visa, housing and flights will be covered. There's also an allowance for ground transport.

After the internship, there is an opportunity to support the activations around the Singapore GP (Sep. 16 to 22) in Singapore.

Find out more here.

Top images via Red Bull.