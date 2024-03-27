UV index in S'pore hits 'extreme' levels on Mar. 27, SPF 30 sunscreen recommended

Feeling like the sun is really beating down on you in Singapore on Wednesday, Mar. 27?

Turns out, it really is.

Extreme UV levels

The ultraviolet (UV) index was "Extreme" on Mar. 27 afternoon, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS).

Measured at the Changi Meteorological Station, the UV index hovered between 11 and 12 between 12:15pm and 2pm.

The daily maximum UV index in Singapore is typically around six to nine.

Excessive exposure to solar UV radiation can have harmful effects to the skin and eyes.

To protect against sun damage, the National Environment Agency (NEA) advises residents to apply sunscreen of SPF 30 and above every two hours.

Umbrellas and broad-brimmed hats will provide more UV protection, while sunglasses can reduce the UV radiation reaching the eyes and reduce the risk of contracting eye diseases.

Typically, UV index levels are the highest between 11am and 3pm.

The highest UV radiation in Singapore is usually recorded in February, March, April and September, according to NEA.

Highest temperature of 35.7°C

The temperature in Singapore was highest in Paya Lebar at around 2pm on Mar. 27, at 35.7°C.

At 4pm, the highest mercury islandwide was 34.7°C at Choa Chu Kang.

MSS said in its annual climate assessment report last week that 2023 was Singapore's fourth warmest year on record.

Yet, 2024 could prove to be even warmer due to a climate phenomenon known as El Niño, which brings hotter and drier weather over Southeast Asia.

Related stories

Top image via Canva.