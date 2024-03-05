Govt 'looking at possibility' of enhancing penalties for animal cruelty: SMS Tan Kiat How

"We are looking at the possibility of enhancing penalties for animal cruelty," said Senior Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How during the Committee of Supply debates in Parliament on Mar. 5.

This is part of the ministry's ongoing review of the Animals and Birds Act, added Tan.

Review of Animals and Birds Act

The review spans "a range of areas" from enhancing protections for animal health and welfare, to strengthening safeguards on public health and safety, shared Tan.

Therefore, the government will take time to formulate proposals and consult the public and relevant stakeholders.

Tan stated that the ministry takes a serious view of all acts of animal cruelty.

"AVS (the Animal & Veterinary Service) investigates all feedback and will take appropriate enforcement action," said Tan.

More details about the review will be shared when they are ready, added Tan.

At the same time, the government will continue to work closely with animal welfare groups to promote responsible interactions with animals through platforms such as pets day out events, school plays and webinars.

Animal cruelty in Singapore

Animal cruelty and welfare issues in Singapore have recently escalated to levels not seen in over a decade.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) investigated 915 of such cases in 2023, a "staggering" 79 per cent increase from the number of cases investigated in 2022.

Recently, a foreign domestic worker was caught on CCTV allegedly beating her employer's dog to death.

The case is under investigation by AVS.

Top images via MCI Singapore and Derrick Tan/FB.