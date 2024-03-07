S'pore MP tries electric dog collars on himself, says NParks not looking at banning its use on animals but to develop guidelines to prevent cruelty

NParks is currently developing guidelines to address the risk of using invasive animal training devices, such as electric collars, said Senior Minister of State (SMS) for National Development Tan Kiat How in parliament on Mar. 7, 2024.

Nee Soon GRC Member of Parliament Louis Ng had asked if the government would provide an update on its consideration of banning electric collars for animal training.

Tan said that in 2022, the Rehoming Adoption Workgroup (RAWG), a multi-stakeholder group comprising NParks, animal welfare groups, vets and dog trainers, published guidelines to standardise practices in dog breeding, adoption, training and behaviour rehabilitation.

After considering RAWG's recommendations and further consulting other key stakeholders of the animal community and members of the public on the use of electric collars, NParks is currently developing guidelines to complement the existing guidelines on dog training.

Tan said the new guidelines will highlight the risk of using invasive training devices, such as electric collars.

"Ultimately, these guidelines recommend good practices to be adopted by the community and are not meant to be legally enforceable," Tan added.

"Notwithstanding this, in cases where unnecessary pain or suffering is found to be inflicted on animals, we will not hesitate to investigate and take enforcement action under the Animals and Birds Act."

"I tried them all": Tan Kiat How on electric collars

In a follow-up question, Louis Ng asked what the concerns were if they were to ban the use of electric collars, noting that it should be considered physical abuse as the dogs suffer when trainers use them.

"I think SMS Tan himself tried the use of the electric collar, and it is painful. Obviously, it's painful for the dogs as well."

Ng asked how it "could not be physical abuse" when it causes "pain and suffering" to the dogs.

"So I didn't know the member was keeping track of me as I didn't post about it," Tan said. "But as part of the whole process, I did indeed get my NParks colleagues to bring in a range of electric collars, and I tried all of them myself."

He said, by a pain score from a range of one to 10, "I probably got about seven, and it has been very painful."

Tan said he can empathise with Ng's concerns and commended his "doggedness" for raising the issue multiple times since 2020.

Tan said NParks are continuing the conversation about the issues, and the guidelines will be out "very soon".

Each case of animal cruelty is a case too many

On the point of animal cruelty, he also highlighted that from 2019 to 2023, the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) consistently received about 1,250 feedback on cases of animal cruelty each year, including feedback from the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

He said every one of these cases went through investigations, and about 60 cases per year, or 5 per cent of total cases between 2019 and 2022 were found to be related to animal cruelty.

Enforcement actions were taken, ranging from warnings to prosecution.

Tan urged the public to promptly share information or evidence of suspected animal cruelty with AVS via its website or the Animal Response Centre hotline at 1800 476 1600.

"The community has a crucial role to play because each case is a case too many."

Tan also reiterated that the government is considering strengthening penalties for animal cruelty as part of its ongoing review of the legislation.

