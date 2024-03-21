Dua Lipa spotted at Marina Bay Sands, takes selfies with event attendees

Dua Lipa was at an event in Singapore on Mar. 20.

Photos and videos showing the Grammy Award-winning singer at the Marina Bay Sands Event Plaza have been circulating online.

One video of the singer shows her addressing event attendees, with iconic Singapore buildings — such as the Fullerton Hotel — visible in the background.

She also took selfies with attendees.

Hey @Porsche - great pick as a global ambassador! It was great getting to meet @DUALIPA at the event. Getting the super selfie treatment from 100+ strangers and handling it with grace. pic.twitter.com/ehfCoY0zJc — C.J. Wilson (@str8edgeracer) March 20, 2024

The event included a series of drone shows held by Porsche to promote the launch of their new all-electric Porsche Macan in Singapore.

The video shows the singer being introduced on stage as a Porsche global ambassador.

Dua Lipa durante o evento da Porsche em Singapura! 🇸🇬 pic.twitter.com/b2JxVlUwR9 — Dua Lipa Brasil (@dualipabrasil) March 20, 2024

A partnership deal between Dua Lipa and Porsche was announced back in November 2023.

Dua Lipa was then announced as Porsche's global ambassador last December.

Top photo from @hafizoid on Instagram, str8edgeracer on X, and @philipmauney on Instagram.