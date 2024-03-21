Dua Lipa spotted at Marina Bay Sands, takes selfies with event attendees

Dua Lipa was at an event in Singapore on Mar. 20.
Photos and videos showing the Grammy Award-winning singer at the Marina Bay Sands Event Plaza have been circulating online.
One video of the singer shows her addressing event attendees, with iconic Singapore buildings — such as the Fullerton Hotel — visible in the background.
She also took selfies with attendees.
Hey @Porsche - great pick as a global ambassador! It was great getting to meet @DUALIPA at the event. Getting the super selfie treatment from 100+ strangers and handling it with grace. pic.twitter.com/ehfCoY0zJc— C.J. Wilson (@str8edgeracer) March 20, 2024
The event included a series of drone shows held by Porsche to promote the launch of their new all-electric Porsche Macan in Singapore.
The video shows the singer being introduced on stage as a Porsche global ambassador.
Dua Lipa durante o evento da Porsche em Singapura! 🇸🇬 pic.twitter.com/b2JxVlUwR9— Dua Lipa Brasil (@dualipabrasil) March 20, 2024
A partnership deal between Dua Lipa and Porsche was announced back in November 2023.
Dua Lipa was then announced as Porsche's global ambassador last December.
