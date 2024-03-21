Back

Dua Lipa spotted at Marina Bay Sands, takes selfies with event attendees

"Baby, you can find me under the lights..."

Tharun Suresh | March 21, 2024, 07:26 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Dua Lipa was at an event in Singapore on Mar. 20.

Photos and videos showing the Grammy Award-winning singer at the Marina Bay Sands Event Plaza have been circulating online.

One video of the singer shows her addressing event attendees, with iconic Singapore buildings — such as the Fullerton Hotel — visible in the background.

Screenshot via Dua Lipa Brasil on X.

She also took selfies with attendees.

Photo via @philipmauney on Instagram.

The event included a series of drone shows held by Porsche to promote the launch of their new all-electric Porsche Macan in Singapore.

The video shows the singer being introduced on stage as a Porsche global ambassador.

A partnership deal between Dua Lipa and Porsche was announced back in November 2023.

Dua Lipa was then announced as Porsche's global ambassador last December.

Top photo from @hafizoid on Instagram, str8edgeracer on X, and @philipmauney on Instagram.

2nd royal image involving Kate Middleton flagged as 'digitally enhanced'

Earlier this month, Kate Middleton issued an apology for editing a different photograph.

March 21, 2024, 07:11 PM

Protected rights of M'sian Malays does not mean minorities can be insulted or looked down upon: Anwar

He said we should put an end to "ignorant" and "backward" discussions which will not benefit the country.

March 21, 2024, 06:59 PM

Motorcycle hits 2 women, 68 & 73, apparently jaywalking near Boon Keng MRT station

The two women were conveyed to Tan Tock Seng hospital, said SCDF.

March 21, 2024, 06:49 PM

South Korea woman allegedly suffers miscarriage after refused surgery due to doctor strike

Trainee doctors are protesting against government plans to increase medical school intake.

March 21, 2024, 06:35 PM

UOB CEO pay up for 3rd straight year to S$15.9 million in 2023, overtakes DBS's Piyush Gupta

His remuneration in 2022 was S$14.23 million.

March 21, 2024, 06:31 PM

How a S’porean startup plans to secure your data from a technological revolution with quantum devices

There are satellites involved, at some stage.

March 21, 2024, 05:58 PM

President Tharman & PM Lee send formal congratulations to Indonesia's President-Elect Prabowo

PM Lee initially congratulated Prabowo in February after the release of quick count results.

March 21, 2024, 05:38 PM

Kampong Glam Ramadan Bazaar stall owner clashes with others in comments section of 'brutally honest' TikTok food review

The owner took issue with the reviewer calling the fries "basic".

March 21, 2024, 05:22 PM

US submits draft UN Security Council resolution calling for 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza: Blinken

A first.

March 21, 2024, 05:12 PM

Man in Bukit Batok stands at attention wearing British royal guard uniform, holds umbrella as rifle

He was supposedly seen at Lavender as well.

March 21, 2024, 05:06 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.