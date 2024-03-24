Driver claims he was pulled out of car & assaulted by 2 men along Orchard Road at 4am

A private hire vehicle driver claimed he was attacked by two men on Orchard Road at around 4am on Mar. 19.

He said he suffered multiple injuries to his face, shoulders and fingers as a result of the attack.

Heard shouting while he was driving

The driver, Raz, 33, told Shin Min Daily News and Stomp that he was driving around Orchard to wait for a booking.

When he neared the Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, he heard shouting through his rolled-down window.

"At first, I thought there was a fight," he said.

Glancing to his right, he saw two men in a grey car shouting and gesturing at him from two lanes away.

Raz turned the music in his car down to hear the men, who told him to "stop".

He said he didn't want to stop as he didn't want to get into trouble.

However, as he drove off, the men followed him in their car and repeatedly pestered him to pull aside.

Raz eventually stopped at a red light in front of Takashimaya Shopping Center along Orchard Road.

Forced his car door open

Raz claimed one of the men from the grey car alighted and approached his vehicle.

He said the man then tried to force his door open.

Raz tried to lock his car door but panicked and wasn't able to.

Raz claimed he was pulled out of his car, and the man started beating him up, shouting unintelligibly at him while repeatedly punching his head.

Raz further claimed the man yelled phrases related to secret societies in Singapore.

He also claimed that the other men also joined in to assault him.

Raz said he was assaulted for about a minute before they stopped, and he escaped in his car.

He subsequently filed a police report after the incident.

In response to Shin Min, the police confirmed that they have received the report and are currently investigating the case.

Top image via Google Maps