Driver, 21, arrested after Geylang hit-&-run sends 2 people 'flying', allegedly drove without licence

A driver has been arrested after a hit-and-run accident in Geylang.

The Mar. 23 accident left a man, 51, and a woman, 32, with serious injuries.

Police said they have arrested the 21-year-old car driver involved in the accident, according to The Straits Times (ST).

Police said the driver did not stop to render assistance to the injured, and allegedly fled the scene after the accident.

The driver will be charged today (Mar. 25) for driving without due care causing grievous hurt, driving without a valid driving licence and insurance coverage, and taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, ST reported.

He will also be charged for failing to stop after an accident, failing to provide assistance to the injured, and moving the vehicle without a police officer’s authority.

“Motorists who are involved in accidents should stop and render assistance, such as calling for an ambulance to provide medical attention to the injured,” said the police.

“It is an offence to leave an accident scene without rendering assistance,” the police added.

For failing to stop after an accident and to provide assistance to the injured, one can be fined up to S$1,000, jailed up to three months, or both.

The accident

The accident was captured on video and posted by Facebook page "SG Road Vigilante".

In it, two people are seen crossing the road at around 11:40pm.

When they reached the third lane of the four-lane street, a black Hyundai travelling at a high speed hit them head-on.

The impact caused one person to "fly" several metres forward and the other to the side.

Both landed heavily on the road, and their belongings appeared scattered all over the street.

The licence plate of the car was also knocked off.

The caption of the Facebook post suggested that the driver drove off after hitting the pedestrians.

Top photo via SG Road Vigilante/Facebook