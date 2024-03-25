Boon Lay cat feeder, 63, given S$50 cash by Good Samaritan passing by to buy cat food

A community cat feeder at Boon Lay Drive was going about her rounds when a passer-by approached and handed her a S$50 note.

"No words came out from her mouth, [she] just pointed [her] finger towards my cat," said the feeder, who wanted only to be known by her nickname, Mama.

"I just said thanks so much, and she walked away."

The heartwarming encounter took place at around 6:30am on Mar. 25, the 63-year-old shared in a Facebook post.

She added that she intends to use the money to buy chicken meat from the supermarket for the cats.

7 days a week

Mama has been a feeder for many years.

Since she moved to Boon Lay Drive 13 years ago, she goes about her rounds every single morning starting at 4am.

"Seven days a week, no rest," she told Mothership.

She added that her friends on Facebook help her, with many donating cat food so she can continue with her feeding.

This particular Good Samaritan was a stranger, Mama said.

She is a young Malay woman who Mama estimates to be in her late 20s.

"I want to say thanks so much and [I] hope [I] can meet her one day," she said.

Top image from Mama/Facebook