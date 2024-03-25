Back

K-pop singer Doh Kyungsoo to perform in S'pore on Sep. 28, 2024

His first solo fan concert.

Wong Li Jie | March 25, 2024, 02:09 PM

Events

South Korean singer and actor Doh Kyungsoo is performing in Singapore on Sep. 28.

The concert is part of his 2024 Asian concert tour, titled "Bloom," which will debut in Seoul and have other stops like Tokyo, Bangkok and Malaysia.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 컴퍼니수수 (@companysoosoo)

"Bloom" - Doh's first solo fan concert tour - will have stops in 11 Asian cities.

Further ticketing details have yet to be announced.

Recently announced fan club

As part of fan engagement efforts, Doh's official fan club was earlier launched on Mar. 8 by entertainment agency Company Soosoo.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 컴퍼니수수 (@companysoosoo)

Registration to join the club took place from Mar. 11 to 22.

According to Company Soosoo, there will be priority access for Doh's official events given to registered fan club members.

Top images from companysoosoo/Instagram. 

